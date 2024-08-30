FAYETTEVILLE — The Purnell Swett volleyball team lost in a three-set sweep Thursday at United-8 Conference opponent Cape Fear.

Cape Fear (4-3, 2-0 United-8) won the first set 25-18, the second 25-10 and the third 25-19.

Adisyn Bland had eight kills and three blocks for Purnell Swett (3-3, 0-2 United-8), Braci Woods had four kills and Kamryn Locklear had 15 digs.

Purnell Swett hosts Jack Britt on Tuesday.

In other local volleyball action Thursday, St. Pauls lost 3-0 to nonconference foe Whiteville, with the Wolfpack winning 25-18, 25-23 and 25-19.