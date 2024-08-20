LAURINBURG — The Lumberton volleyball team took its first loss of the season Monday with a 3-0 nonconference defeat at Scotland.

Scotland (2-0) won the first and third sets 25-23; the Scots also beat Lumberton (3-1) in the second set 25-17.

Giselle Leach had nine kills and Ava Hanna had eight for the Pirates. Chloe Campbell had 16 assists, Kaylee Lancaster had 10 digs, Jaelyn Hammond had three aces and Christian McDowell had three blocks.

Lumberton hosted East Columbus on Tuesday; the result was unavailable at press time. The Pirates are also at Fairmont on Wednesday.

Pirates swept on the court

The Lumberton girls tennis team began its 2024 season Monday against Cape Fear and suffered a 9-0 loss to the Colts.

Cape Fear (1-1, 1-0 United-8) won all six singles matches, including: Shae Bienick beat Shania Hunt 6-0, 6-0; Andi Brinker defeated Josie Lawson 6-0, 6-1; Bri Keen topped Charley Whitley 6-0, 6-0; Dani Fink beat Mackenzie Register 6-1, 7-5; Olivia Arnette defefated Caroline Hall 6-2, 6-1; and Hailey Ross topped Andrea Brown 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, the Colts’ Bienick/Brinker beat the Pirates’ Hunt/Lawson 8-0; Keen/Fink topped Whitley/Register 8-4; Arnette/Ross defeated Lameshea Love/Olivia McLamb 8-0.

Lumberton is 0-1, both overall and in United-8 play. The Pirates travel to Jack Britt on Wednesday.

Lumberton soccer falls in opener

The Lumberton boys soccer team lost 6-2 to Laney on Friday to open its season.

Korbyn Walton scored both goals for the Pirates, with assists by Robinhio Tanis and Emilio Carrera. Isaac Juarez had five saves in goal for Lumberton (0-1).

The match was tied 1-1 at halftime; Laney (1-1) scored a go-ahead goal early in the second half before the Pirates provided an equalizer. Laney was awarded two penalty kicks and converted both, in addition to one earlier in the match, to take a 4-2 lead; the Buccaneers then scored two more late goals.

Lumberton hosts Ashley on Wednesday at Pinecrest on Thursday.