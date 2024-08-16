LAKE WACCAMAW — The Lumberton volleyball team overcame a first-set loss to win the next three sets and earn a 3-1 win Thursday at nonconference foe East Columbus.

East Columbus (1-1) won the first set 25-21, which was the first set loss in three matches for Lumberton (3-0). The Pirates won the second set 25-21, the third 25-15 and the fourth 25-23.

Ava Hanna had 17 kills and Giselle Leach had 13 kills, both career highs; Leach also had 3.5 blocks and five aces.

Kaylee Lancaster had 15 digs for the Pirates, Christian McDowell had six kills and five blocks and Chloe Campbell had 42 assists.

Lumberton plays Monday at Scotland.