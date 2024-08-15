RED SPRINGS — The Purnell Swett football team will not participate in Thursday’s preseason jamboree at Red Springs as originally scheduled, the school’s athletic director Robert McLean told The Robesonian early Thursday afternoon.

A gas leak caused Purnell Swett’s campus to be evacuated Thursday. As a result, the football team was unable to prepare for Thursday night’s scrimmages, and could not pack team equipment for the trip, etc.

As of early Thursday afternoon, Red Springs was working to determine how Purnell Swett’s cancellation would affect the rest of the event. Red Springs, East Columbus and West Columbus are scheduled to appear.

Purnell Swett opens its season next Friday at St. Pauls.