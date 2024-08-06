LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Jamboree preseason football scrimmages, scheduled for Friday at Alton G. Brooks Stadium, have been postponed due to the effects of Tropical Storm Debby on the Robeson County area.

Plans for how and when the event will be rescheduled are uncertain as of Tuesday afternoon, Lumberton athletic director Ted White told The Robesonian.

Public Schools of Robeson County announced Tuesday it will be closed from Wednesday through Friday due to the storm’s anticipated impact. All athletic activities at PSRC schools were canceled “until further notice” late Monday afternoon.

The original schedule for the event is for the following varsity scrimmage games: Hobbton vs. Fairmont, E.E. Smith vs. Purnell Swett, Southern Lee vs. Lumberton. Hobbton and Lumberton’s JV teams are also set to play a scrimmage.

If the event is able to be held next week, the lineup may change as each of the programs has plans for additional scrimmage games. But, White said, Lumberton hopes to be able to put something together for the schools who are able to participate, and will make a final decision once the impact of the inclement weather becomes more clear.