From the fringe

Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament set for Aug. 10-11

The 47th annual Kiwanis All-American Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 10-11 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The tournament benefits the Kiwanis Club of Robeson-Lumberton, which is celebrating its 100th anniversary this year.

It is a two-person best-ball format, with no handicap, open to all amateurs age 21 or older unless accompanied by an adult. Entries are $250 per team.

Awards will be held Sunday at approximately 5:30 p.m. The first three places in each flight win prizes, and the tournament champions receive a traditional Kiwanis blue blazer. There will also be special prizes on the course.

Sponsorships are also available at a cost of $1,500, $1,000, $500, $250 and $125.

All money raised goes towards Kiwanis’ mission “to improve the world by making an impact in the lives of children.”

Entries are due by Aug. 2. Checks can be mailed to Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton Children’s Foundation, P.O. Box 2705, Lumberton, NC 28359.

For more information contact tournament chair Erika Nolly at 910-316-3527 or [email protected].

Tournament to benefit Patriots Cove

The third annual Patriots Cove Golf Tournament will be held Aug. 23 at Land-O-Lakes Golf Club in Whiteville.

Both morning and afternoon tee times are available, with shotgun starts at 8 a.m. and 1 p.m. Registration opens at 7 a.m. and 12 p.m. Lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. until 12:45 p.m.

The tournament is four-person captain’s-choice format at a cost of $70 per player or $240 per team. Mulligans and red tees are included in the cost. A raffle and silent auction will also be held.

Sponsorship packages are also available for $500, $250 and $100.

The tournament benefits Patriots Cove, which serves veterans, first responders and caregivers by “serving those who served us.”

For more information, contact Mike Ivey at 910-536-8408, Dennis Kinlaw at 910-827-0834 or Ben Wagner at 910-740-0439.

Fairmont Golf Club news

The final Thursday Evening Scramble of the summer will be played on Thursday, Aug. 8 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start. This will be a four-person captains-choice format with an entry fee of $25 for members and $30 for non-members which includes all golf fees, prizes, and a meal after play. Please call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

Cliff Nance and Bob Antone were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout, winning in a playoff over John Haskins and Joel Haskins. The second flight was won by Jeff Dahl, who played as a single, with James Humphrey and Lee Hunt coming in second place. Kirk Hamilton and Joel Haskins were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Marty Hunt with a 67, Tracey Hunt 68, Bert Thomas 69, Joe Marks 70, Mitch Grier 70, Jeff Wishart 71, J.T. Powers 71, Tommy Davis 71, Jeff Slabe 72, Butch Lennon 72, Mark Madden 74, James Cox 75, Phillip Wallwork 76, Barry Leonard 76, James Thompson 76, Zach Parker 76, Chris Barfield 76, Randy Williamson 77, Danny Glasscock 77, Daniel Leonard 78, Michael Graham 78 and Brook Gehrke 78.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

