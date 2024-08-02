ST. PAULS — There’s been a tremendous lineage of guards to come through the St. Pauls girls basketball program over the last few years.

After three standout guards have each won Robeson County Player of the Year honors and ultimately extended their basketball careers at the college level, St. Pauls junior Zhariana Shipman appears to potentially be the next Bulldog in line. She discussed this on the latest edition of the Inside Sports Summer Spotlight Series on robesonian.com.

“It inspires me a lot, because they’re pretty much dogs, and they’re going on to college, and I want to keep that chain going for whoever comes up after me,” Shipman said about some of the players to proceed her in Bulldogs blue.

T.J. Eichelberger was the Robeson County Player of the Year in 2019 playing guard for the Bulldogs, Jakieya Thompson won the award in both 2021 and 2023 and Jashontae Harris in 2024. Eichelberger and Harris, who are cousins, are now both playing at Fayetteville State, while Thompson is at North Carolina A&T.

Those three each played together during Eichelberger’s senior season, and Harris played with Shipman last season after Shipman transferred for Whiteville before her sophomore campaign.

Shipman had a strong season for St. Pauls, averaging 16.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 3.0 steals per game as the team shared the Southeastern Athletic Conference championship, the program’s fifth straight, and reached the fourth round of the 2A state playoffs.

With Harris now graduated, Shipman will see her role grow even larger with the Bulldogs this coming winter.

“It’s going to change a lot,” Shipman said. “I’ve got a lot more pressure on me — I wouldn’t say a lot of pressure, but I’ve got a lot of load that I have to pick up on that she left off.”

For Shipman’s thoughts on transferring to St. Pauls last year, the team’s fourth-round playoff appearance, Team USA’s men’s and women’s basketball success in the Olympics and which pro player she models her game after, see the full interview above.