PEMBROKE — Five student-athletes, a trailblazing coach for women’s athletics, and an avid Braves Club supporter, will be officially inducted into the UNC Pembroke Athletics Hall of Fame as part of Homecoming Week in late October, athletics department officials announced Monday afternoon.

“As always, it is a special moment to be able to connect with our former-athletes and contributors and let them know that they are joining the most elite fraternity in Athletics”, said UNCP Athletics Director Dick Christy. “To be a Hall of Famer says clearly that you made a difference that impacted UNCP in a meaningful way. Kudos to our most recent inductees and special thanks to our committee members.”

Former Braves Club President Dallas McQueen “Mac” Campbell, Jr., baseball player Richard “Cooter” Powell, All-American June Martin, Harlon Hill finalist and football record holder Luke Charles, volleyball and women’s basketball player Brenda Faye Council-Corbin, three-time All-Peach Belt Conference selection for women’s soccer Fanny Forsman, and the first women’s basketball and tennis coach, Ann Webb will comprise of UNCP’s 45th Athletics Hall of Fame Class.

The 2024 Athletics Hall of Fame Ceremony is scheduled to take place at 6 p.m. on October 25 in the University Center Annex. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

Members of the 2024 Athletics Hall of Fame committee include Hall of Fame members David Lewis (basketball) and Barbara Green McWhite (basketball), Braves Club members Jerry Elkins and Lenore Taylor, and Dr. Yawo Bessa, an associate professor in the Sociology and Criminal Justice Department.

A trailblazer and philanthropist of the Braves Club, Campbell earned his bachelor’s degree from UNC Pembroke in 1968. Owner of Campbell Oil and Gas Company, Campbell has served in various position at UNCP including a four-year term on the Board of Trustees, UNCP Football Advisory Board, and president of the Braves Club. The 2019 UNCP Distinguished Service Award recipient, Campbell also was instrumental in the renovations to the baseball and softball complex for the Black & Gold, as well as the Campbell Wellness Center which help develop one of the top athletic training facilities at the Division II level.

A standout pitcher from 1961-64, Powell played for UNCP Hall of Fame coach Dick Lauffer. Powell compiled a 17-6 record on the mound for the Braves during his career. During the 1964 season, Powell led the team with 12 appearances and picked up seven wins. He posted a 7-0 record and a 0.00 ERA during the regular season of 1963 season to prove to be one of the best NAIA pitchers.

A five-time All-Conference honoree, Martin qualified for the 1980 Olympic Trials in the 400-meter dash. A member of the cross country and track & field programs, Martin earned NAIA all-district honors in 1979 and 1980. Martin was tabbed as an All-American in the mile relay event following the 1979 season.

A national finalist for the best quarterback on the Division II level in 2013, Charles threw for 71 touchdowns during his time with the Black & Gold. An all-region selection, the Charles holds 10 season school records including pass attempts, pass completions, passing yards, passing touchdowns, pass completion percentage, passing yards per game, total offense per play, total offense per game, touchdowns responsible for, and total offensive yards. A two-time honorable mention All-American, Charles became the first player in program history to garner postseason All-America nods in multiple seasons.

A 1981 graduate from UNC Pembroke with a bachelor’s degree, Council-Corbin earned All-Conference honors for volleyball following the 1980 season where she was also recognized as the team’s most dedicated player. A two-sport athlete, Council-Corbin picked up MVP honors during the 1980-81 basketball season. Council-Corbin was named the 2003 conference volleyball Coach of the Year at South View High School and served as an assistant basketball coach where the team won the NCHSAA State Championship.

After logging more than 5,600 minutes on the pitch, Forsman helped anchor the defense for the Braves holding opponents to just 80 goals in her 72 games played. A three-time All-Peach Belt Conference selection, two-time NSCAA All-Region selection, two-time NCCSIA All-State honoree, Forsman registered 10 goals and eight assists while starting in 60 matches.

A pioneer for women’s athletics, Webb was the first women’s basketball and tennis coach of the Title IX era. Both sports were added in time for the 1974-75 academic year. Webb was at the helm of the Braves basketball team for two seasons where she posted an 18-17 record. Webb took over the women’s tennis program in 1974 and logged a .369 winning percentage over 13 seasons.