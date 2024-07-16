NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. — A consistent week at the PGA Tour’s ISCO Championship, played just outside Lexington, Kentucky, earned William McGirt his best PGA Tour finish in nearly two years.

McGirt finished tied for 25th after rounds of 68, 67, 67 and 71 on the par-72 layout at Keene Trace Golf Club. He finished at 15 under par overall, seven strokes behind tournament champion Harry Hall.

The Fairmont native posted his first top-25 finish on the PGA Tour since a tie for 24th at the Sanderson Farms Championship in Oct. 2022; this week marked his 22nd start since. McGirt, who is playing the 2024 season on conditional status, improved from 215th to 201st in the FedExCup standings after his fourth Tour start of the season.

The highlight of McGirt’s week in Kentucky was a holeout eagle on the 17th hole on Friday as part of a big run to finish his second round. The eagle came from 135 yards out, as McGirt spun back his approach into the cup; he also birdied the 15th and 18th holes to go from multiple strokes outside the cutline to comfortably within it.

He had also birdied his final three holes in Thursday’s opening round. Saturday, after making six birdies in a front-nine 31, McGirt made a 16-foot eagle putt on the par-5 15th as part of his second consecutive 67.

There were less fireworks Sunday, with three birdies and two bogeys in his round of 71.

The ISCO Championship was an alternate-field event alongside the Genesis Scottish Open, won by native Scot Robert McIntyre. The Scottish Open had a stronger field, more FedExCup points and more prize money, even as the ISCO Championship provides a chance to earn some points and purse for those in its field as well.

McGirt is not in the field at The Open Championship, the major championship being contested this week at Royal Troon in Scotland. He is currently the seventh alternate at the Barracuda Championship, an alternate-field event in northern California near Lake Tahoe.

Hall won the ISCO Championship for his first PGA Tour victory, winning on the third hole of a five-way sudden-death playoff. Matt NeSmith, Zac Blair, Rico Hoey and Pierceson Coody each finished tied for second.