The Lumbee Games 3×3 basketball tournament was held last Friday at UNC Pembroke. Pictured, from left, McKinnon Sampson, Dakota Locklear and Frankie McIntyre won the gold medal in the 14-19 age division.

From left, Zack Carter, Logan Jacobs and Chase McNeill won the gold medal in the 20-25 age division.

From left, Derrick Chavis, John Oxendine, Shawn Clark and George Ivey won the gold medal in the 45-50 age division.