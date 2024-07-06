From the fringe

Robeson County Golf Championship set for July 19-21

The 43rd annual Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance Agency will be held July 19-21 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The Championship Division will be played from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21. The Super Senior Division will play on Friday and Saturday, while the Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions will be contested on Saturday and Sunday. All competition days will consist of one 18-hole round, with the Championship Division totaling 54 holes and other divisions 36 holes.

The championship is open to all amateur golfers 13 years of age or older as of July 19 who are a legal resident of Robeson County or are a member of a golf course in Robeson County. The Senior Division is open to age 55 and up and the Super Senior Division is open to age 65 and up.

The deadline to enter is Tuesday, July 16, but the tournament field is limited to the first 120 paid entries. The entry fee is $100 for the Championship Division and $70 for other divisions.

The field will be flighted after Saturday’s round before the final round on Sunday.

Gift certificates will be awarded in all flights, with trophies awarded to each division winner. Top finishers in the Championship Division will automatically qualify for the Highlander Cup matches against Cumberland County.

Food will be served and drinks will be on the course for all rounds of the championship.

Entry forms are available in the Pinecrest pro shop. Completed forms and entry fees can be mailed to Robeson County Golf Association, P.O. Box 1814, Lumberton, NC 28359.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Greg Dial and Ricky Lowry were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a four-stroke victory over Keith Cox and David DeCarlo. Robert Lawson and Tom Lee were the second-flight winners with Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen coming in second place. The third flight was won by Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear followed by Larry Piland and Jimmy Dyson. James Howard Locklear and Jerry Long were the fourth-flight winners with Jim Rogers and D.J. Jones coming in second place. Mike Graham, Rory McKeithan and James Smith, who won two, were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played this Tuesday morning with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

The next Thursday Evening Scramble will be played on Thursday, July 18 with a 6 p.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Richie Chmura with a 66, Bert Thomas 67, Tracey Hunt 67, Mitch Grier 70, James Thompson 71, Chris Barfield 71, Andy Andrews 74, Barry Leonard 75, Aaron Maynor 75, Danny Glasscock 76, Donald Arnette 76, Butch Lennon 76, Tommy Davis 76 and Robert Clyburn 78.

Pinecrest Country Club news

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. The event includes a hot dog lunch and more. Call the pro shop for more info at 910-738-6541.

Things to do while playing golf that will ensure everyone has a good time: repair ball marks, repair divots, rake sand traps, let faster players thru, get a tee time and be on time.

Food for thought: Getting a tee time will ensure you a place on the course.

A choose-up is played each Monday, Wednesday and Friday with a 1 p.m. tee time.

