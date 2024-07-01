LUMBERTON — The Robeson County golf community’s summer staple to determine the county’s best player will return this month for a 43rd time.

The Robeson County Golf Championship sponsored by Dial Insurance Agency will be held July 19-21 at Pinecrest Country Club in Lumberton.

The Championship Division will be played from Friday, July 19 through Sunday, July 21. The Super Senior Division will play on Friday and Saturday, while the Regular, Senior and Ladies divisions will be contested on Saturday and Sunday. All competition days will consist of one 18-hole round, with the Championship Division totaling 54 holes and other divisions 36 holes.

Ryan Bass won the Championship Division title in 2023, his fifth win and his fourth in the last five years. Other division winners last year included Ryan Hundley in the Regular Division, Lonail Locklear in the Senior Division, Larry Lynn Locklear in the Super Senior Division and Toni Blackwell in the Ladies Division.

The championship is open to all amateur golfers 13 years of age or older as of July 19 who are a legal resident of Robeson County or are a member of a golf course in Robeson County. The Senior Division is open to age 55 and up and the Super Senior Division is open to age 65 and up.

The deadline to enter is Tuesday, July 16, but the tournament field is limited to the first 120 paid entries. The entry fee is $100 for the Championship Division and $70 for other divisions.

The field will be flighted after Saturday’s round before the final round on Sunday.

Gift certificates will be awarded in all flights, with trophies awarded to each division winner. Top finishers in the Championship Division will automatically qualifiy for the Highlander Cup matches against Cumberland County.

Food will be served and drinks will be on the course for all rounds of the championship.

Pinecrest’s dress code will be enforced; no t-shirts or cut-off shorts will be allowed, shirts must have a collar and spikeless shoes are recommended.

Entry forms are available in the Pinecrest pro shop. Completed forms and entry fees can be mailed to Robeson County Golf Association, P.O. Box 1814, Lumberton, NC 28359.