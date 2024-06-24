Purnell Swett’s Branlon Brooks, pictured practicing for the Rams, competed in the BodyArmor State Games boys soccer tournament last weekend in Charlotte.

CHARLOTTE — Sarah Hunt, Brooklyn Jones and Kyndallon Oxendine are gold medalists.

The trio of Purnell Swett girls soccer players participated in the BodyArmor State Games Saturday and Sunday in Charlotte as part of the North team which won the tournament.

Hunt, Jones and Oxendine are rising sophomores on the Purnell Swett team which was a program-best 20-2 this spring and won a share of the United-8 Conference championship. Hunt and Oxendine are midfielders and Jones is a defender.

The North team was 2-1 in the tournament. North beat East 4-0 to begin the tournament on Saturday and earned a 3-0 win over South later in the day. They lost to West 1-0 on Sunday afternoon, but won a tiebreaker with East based on goal differential to claim the championship.

The North team was primarily composed of Raleigh-area players, but the region from which the team is made up stretches south to include Robeson County.

Purnell Swett goalkeeper Branlon Brooks, a rising sophomore, played in the boys soccer tournament. His North team was 1-1-1 in the tournament and finished in third place.

North battled to a 1-1 draw on Saturday, defeated South 1-0 on Sunday and lost to East 2-0 later Sunday.

St. Pauls softball player Angel Purcell also participated in the State Games, with the softball tournament held Tuesday and Wednesday of last week. The Region 3 team on which she competed finished in fifth out of six teams.

In a pool-play format on the first day of the competition, Region 3 was defeated 14-5 by Region 6 and 15-0 by Region 3.

The following day, in the fifth-place game, Region 3 beat Region 1 4-3.

Players are selected for the BodyArmor State Games after completing a tryout process regionally through the spring. The soccer and softball rosters are open to rising sophomores, juniors and seniors.