PEMBROKE — Joey Rezek continued to rake in the postseason honors, as the senior was named Conference Carolinas Baseball Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the league announced Wednesday morning.

A native of Colfax, Rezek was a key contributor to the success of the Braves, while also graduating with a 3.78 cumulative grade point average as a business administration major at UNCP.

A D2CCA first-team All-American and Conference Carolinas Tournament MVP, Rezek hit .421 (83-for-197) in 51 starts, while also adding 19 doubles, 22 home runs, and 76 RBI, while also leading Conference Carolinas and breaking the UNCP single-season record for runs with 77. The first-team All-Conference selection logged 21 multi-hit games and a team-leading 24 multi-RBI games, while also going a perfect 14-14 in the stolen base department. Rezek also provided a .521 on base percentage and an .853 slugging percentage for a 1.374 OPS.