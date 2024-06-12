PEMBROKE — Hard work both on and off the field paid dividends for the UNC Pembroke baseball program when four student-athletes were lauded with Academic All-District honors from College Sports Communicators (CSC).

Jake Inman, Chase Jernigan, Kody O’Connor and Joey Rezek all secured a spot on the distinguished squad which serves as a prerequisite for CSC Academic All-America accolades. The announcement marked the eighth time in the last 19 years that the program has had at least one student-athlete earn the honor, and the third-straight season that the Black & Gold has had multiple representatives on the squad.

It is the second-such honor for Inman and Jernigan, while O’Connor and Rezek picked up the award for the first time. Jernigan, O’Connor and Rezek will now move to the national ballot for Academic All-American consideration. The results of that voting will be announced on July 2.

To be nominated, a student-athlete must be a starter or important reserve with at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average (on a 4.0 scale) at his current institution. Nominated student-athletes must have participated in at least 50% of the team’s games at the position listed on the nomination form. In baseball, pitchers must have at least 10 innings pitched.

O’Connor and Rezek were everyday starters for the Braves at designated hitter and right field, respectively. O’Connor compiled a 3.60 GPA at UNC Pembroke and graduated this spring with a degree in exercise & sport science, while Rezek logged a 3.78 GPA as a Brave and also graduated this spring with a degree in business administration.

Both key members of the UNCP bullpen, Inman has registered a 3.63 GPA as an exercise & sport science major, while Jernigan has compiled a 3.66 GPA as a Brave, and is currently pursuing a Master’s degree in sport administration.