PEMBROKE — Two years ago, the Pembroke Post 50 junior American Legion baseball team was established with the idea of giving high school underclassmen, and even rising freshman, a chance to play the game and grow through the summer months.

The Post 50 team, which is open to ages 17 and under, is back for a third season, which began with Friday’s home game against South View Post 32 — and with a team with just two varsity players from this spring, those objectives are even more true.

“We’ve got a young group,” Post 50 coach Jolan Locklear said. “Most of them are coming from middle school. Right now we’ve got to see what we can and can’t do for the season, seeing what we’ve got, our pitching, our batting.”

Post 50 was defeated 13-12 in Friday’s opener. But, Locklear says, wins and losses are less important than his players learning through the summer and getting better.

“We don’t want to look too much at winning; yeah, winning is great, but we want these middle school kids to get experience,” Locklear said. “Because playing on a bigger field is so much different from your middle school field. Seeing it, seeing the live pitches on a bigger field, seeing how much range you’ve got, seeing how much field you’ve got to cover. But we’ve got a strong group; our young kids, they’ll improve by the end of the season. I know we won’t see a big jump, but we’ll see a little bit of improvement before the season.”

The team is made up of current and future Purnell Swett players. The fact that the Rams varsity program is in the midst of a coaching change makes the experience that much more valuable, player Jackson Jacobs said.

“We’ve just got to come out here and get better,” Jacobs said. “(Coach Jeff) Lamb just got fired, so we’re trying to build up a new system, from the younger kids, the eighth graders coming up, so I can them and prepared for the environment, and build the environment.”

While the players are there seeking growth, they’re naturally competitive, too; after the program has had some success in its first two seasons, Jacobs says the goal is for another good on-field showing this summer.

“We want to make it to the championship again,” Jacobs said. “We made it there two years ago, we didn’t make it last year. We’re trying to make it there again. We’re trying to build a new environment.”

In Friday’s game, South View scored four runs in the first inning, leaving Pembroke playing from behind the rest of the way in a back-and-forth affair in which both sides scored at least one run in six of their seven turns at bat.

South View led 9-3 before a five-run fifth for Pembroke, propelled by a Wyatt McMillan two-RBI double, closed the gap to 9-8. South View scored three runs in the sixth but Pembroke answered right back, with a three-RBI double by Jacobs making it a 12-11 game.

“I don’t really think when I go up there,” Jacobs said. “My coach went up there and told me to hit it over the second baseman’s head, but the ball came right here (chest high), and I just took it where the ball was pitched.”

The South View lead stretched to 13-11 in the top of the seventh before an RBI groundout by Seth Brooks made it 13-12 in the bottom half, but Pembroke ran out of outs.

“We kept fighting,” Locklear said. “And that’s what we wanted to see, we wanted to see where we can — it’s baseball, we’re going to get down, but I like to see fight. When we see fight, we know we can improve and what we can and can’t do.”

Jacobs, Brooks and McMillan each had two hits and Brooks and Eli Freeman each scored three runs for Pembroke.

Pembroke has four games scheduled for this coming week; Post 50 hosts West Columbus on Monday and Hamlet on Tuesday, with both games at 7 p.m. at Purnell Swett, before playing Wednesday at Laney and returning home Thursday against Gray’s Creek.

