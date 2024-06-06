ST. PAULS — Angel Purcell hit the ball all year long for the St. Pauls softball team. Those hits often went for extra bases, or drove in a Bulldogs run or two, or both.

The sophomore infielder was recognized for those efforts as she was named Southeastern Athletic Conference Player of the Year.

Purcell hit .586 for the season and compiled 45 RBIs. She hit 13 home runs and 25 extra-base hits, scoring 43 runs.

Four other Bulldogs players joined Purcell on the All-Conference team after the team’s second-place finish in the league: Hailey Ray, a junior outfielder who hit .519 and scored 37 runs; Yomaris Vasquez, the senior pitching ace who was 14-6 and also hit .403; Madison Locklear, a junior catcher who hit .386 and with 20 RBIs and 28 runs; and Ke’mya Baldwin, a junior utility player who hit .400 and scored 23 runs.

Fairmont earned three All-Conference selections and Red Springs had two. Honorees from Fairmont included Kimberleigh Stevens, a sophomore catcher and infielder who hit .490 with 22 RBIs; Layla Hunt, a freshman pitcher and shortstop who hit .450 with 20 RBIs and struck out 90 batters in the circle; and Kensley Newberry, a junior outfielder who hit .343 and scored 20 runs.

Red Springs sophomore pitcher Telinda Pate and senior Kamarah Purcell also earned selections.

Susan Clark from Midway, who won the Southeastern title and reached the 2A state championship series, was named the league’s Coach of the Year.

Baseball

Seven players from the three local Southeastern schools earned spots on the All-Conference baseball team.

Earning laurels from Fairmont were Parker Chavis, a sophomore pitcher who was 3-2 with a 1.71 ERA and 53 strikeouts and was also named Robeson County Pitcher of the Year; Kenley Callahan, a junior first baseman who hit .271 and scored 13 runs; and Austin Locklear, a junior outfielder who hit .327 with 12 stolen bases.

Red Springs’ selections were T.J. Ellerbe, a sophomore shortstop who hit .360 with 30 stolen bases, and Xzavier Sinclair, a freshman pitcher and catcher who hit .396 and struck out 38 batters.

Honorees from St. Pauls included Jaylen Jacobs, a junior infielder who hit .492 with nine extra-base hits, and junior shortstop Jaden Parker.

West Bladen’s Garrett Dunham was named the Southeastern Player of the Year. Justin Carroll from league champion Midway earned Coach of the Year recognition.

Girls soccer

Five players from Red Springs and two from St. Pauls earned All-Conference selections in girls soccer.

Red Springs’ selections included Angelique Arezmendi, a sophomore defender with 15 takeaways per game, and Monserrat Villagomez Ruiz, a junior forward with 11 goals. Alena Oxendine, Celeste Flores and Hannah Locklear also earned All-Conference nods for the Red Devils.

Thanya Garcia and Allisson Estrada were the Bulldogs’ selections.

Clinton won the conference championship and also swept the postseason awards, with Ava Williford claiming Player of the Year honors and Adam Smith named Coach of the Year.