A look at local high school football schedules for this fall

As Pomp and Circumstance is played next week and Robeson County’s newest set of graduates crosses the stage into a new stage of life, the 2023-24 academic year will come to an end.

That means the next school year is coming soon, and in the sports world the start of the school year equates to the start of football season.

It will be here quickly.

All five local football teams have their schedules set for the 2024 season, in which Week 1 games will be played 12 weeks from now. Practice begins three weeks sooner.

Here are some of the highlights from those schedules.

In-county matchups

The highlight of any sports schedule — the games that are undoubtedly circled the most — are the in-county matchups. Out of a possible 10 matchups between Robeson County’s programs, nine are set to take place this fall (the only combination not scheduled is Lumberton vs. St. Pauls), across eight different Friday nights.

This includes Purnell Swett at St. Pauls to open the season on Aug. 23. The programs met each year from 2005-10, with the Rams winning all six games, but haven’t met since; they were scheduled to open the fall 2021 season against each other before COVID-19 protocols prevented the matchup.

Lumberton and Fairmont will also open their seasons against each other for the third straight season, with the teams meeting at Alton G. Brooks Stadium on Aug. 23 in the head coaching debut of Lumberton’s Taurius Baker.

The following week, Purnell Swett plays at Fairmont on Aug. 30. Red Springs plays at Purnell Swett on Sept. 6 and Lumberton comes to Red Springs on Sept. 13.

As usual, four additional in-county matchups will take place once conference play begins. The three Southeastern Athletic Conference schools in Robeson will play their conference games in a slightly different order than the last couple of years, but will once again meet through the first three weeks of conference play: Red Springs at Fairmont on Oct. 4, St. Pauls at Red Springs on Oct. 11 and Fairmont at St. Pauls on Oct. 18.

Lumberton will play at Purnell Swett in the regular-season finale on Nov. 1.

Other new nonconference games

Many of the same nonconference games as last year will return, but only one of the five local schools are playing the exact same nonconference lineup as they did in 2023.

Fairmont will travel to Lake View in the renewal of a border rivalry, with the schools separated by just 14 miles; the schools met in 2021, but that is their only gridiron meeting since 2013. That replaces a 2023 game against Westover; the Golden Tornadoes will finish their nonconference slate by hosting Southern Lee on Sept. 13 and Martin County on Sept. 20.

Red Springs replaced a Week 5 trip to Mullins (South Carolina) with a home game against Lakewood. This comes in addition to the two in-county games the previous two weeks; the Red Devils also open at home against Douglas Byrd on Aug. 23 and travel to Gray’s Creek on Aug. 30.

St. Pauls’ matchup with Purnell Swett replaced its 2023 opener against Westover. The Bulldogs’ next four games repeat from last year, with home and away flipped: Aug. 30 at Lee County, Sept. 6 at home against South Brunswick, Sept. 13 at West Columbus and Sept. 20 at Charlotte Latin. The Charlotte Latin game moved up from Week 6 last year to Week 5 this year, with St. Pauls’ bye week now in between its nonconference finale and its conference opener.

Purnell Swett’s date with St. Pauls replaced its previous opener against Seaforth. The Rams’ three in-county nonconference games are the entirety of their nonconference schedule.

Lumberton is the lone school with the same nonconference schedule, though the home and away will switch from 2023. In addition to the Fairmont and Red Springs games, Lumberton will play Sept. 6 at 2023 2A state runner-up Clinton.

United-8, Southeastern foes

Transitioning into conference play, four of the five schools are taking their bye week in between their final nonconference game and the start of their conference slate; Lumberton, with a Week 2 bye, is the exception.

In the United-8, Seventy-First has been atop the league for the last three seasons. Purnell Swett hosts the Falcons on Oct. 18 and Lumberton travels to Seventy-First on Oct. 25.

Cape Fear and South View will likely be the other league favorites entering the fall. Lumberton hosts Cape Fear to open United-8 play on Sept. 20 and Purnell Swett travels to face the Colts on Sept. 27; the Pirates face South View at home on Oct. 4 and Purnell Swett travels to Hope Mills on Oct. 11.

Purnell Swett’s conference opener is Sept. 20 at Gray’s Creek.

Clinton has won the Southeastern title for the last two seasons, and the Dark Horses’ last three games this fall will come against Robeson County competition. Red Springs hosts Clinton on Oct. 18, St. Pauls plays at Clinton on Oct. 25 — a matchup that has helped decide the conference title the last three seasons — and Fairmont plays at Clinton on Nov. 1 to finish the regular season.

While Red Springs and Fairmont are opening league play against each other, St. Pauls will host West Bladen in its Southeastern opener on Oct. 4.

Red Springs will finish its regular season at West Bladen on Nov. 1; St. Pauls will host Midway in its finale that evening.

For the fortunate squads that qualify for the North Carolina High School Athletic Association state playoffs, first-round games will be held on Nov. 8. Successive rounds will each be held the following Friday until the state championships on Dec. 13 and 14.

