PEMBROKE — The Robeson County Seniors vs. Underclassmen All-Star Games for baseball and softball are set to be played Tuesday at Purnell Swett.

The softball game will have a 6 p.m. first pitch, with the baseball game scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

Admission is $5.

Players from each of Robeson County’s five high schools will participate in the game, organized by Robeson County Parks and Recreation in conjunction with the Public Schools of Robeson County. This is the second year that county all-star games have been held in baseball and softball.