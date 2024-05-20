8 Pirates, 4 Rams earn All-Conference honors

LUMBERTON — Lumberton softball coach Mackie Register says that every single game that Halona Sampson pitched this season, she gave the Pirates a chance to win.

And most of the time, they did.

The Pirates’ mound ace was named United-8 Pitcher of the Year after she was the key pitching piece of a program-best 24-win season.

Sampson, a senior signed to Lander, was 19-5 with a 1.67 ERA, with 190 strikeouts in 134 1/3 innings pitched. She pitched nine shutouts this season.

She also hit .282 with 19 RBIs offensively.

Sampson’s award was the most notable, but the Pirates had eight additional players earn All-Conference honors. Four Purnell Swett players also earned recognition.

Additionally, Register was named as the league’s Coach of the Year after leading the Pirates to the United-8 regular-season championship.

Lumberton’s Aniya Merritt, Alyssa Stone, Tiara Stueck and Alona Hanna and Purnell Swett’s Jayla Graham each earned first-team All-Conference selections.

Merritt hit .494 for the Pirates with 10 RBIs, 33 runs and a school-record 38 steals. Stone hit .476 with 29 RBIs, 15 doubles and 34 runs. Stueck hit .410 with nine home runs and 47 RBIs. Hanna hit .538 with 33 RBis, five home runs, 17 doubles, 39 runs and 23 steals.

Graham hit .400 with 16 RBIs, 23 runs and 13 steals for the Rams.

Jaelyn Hammond was named second-team All-Conference from the Pirates, along with the Rams’ Kamryn Locklear, Nylah Johnson and Chloe Chavis.

Hammond hit .410 with 15 RBIs, 32 runs and 19 steals for Lumberton. Locklear hit .305 for Purnell Swett with 12 RBIs, 25 runs and 16 steals, while also compiling a 5-5 record in the circle. Johnson hit .298 with 16 RBIs and 17 runs, while Chavis hit .327 with 13 RBIs and 19 runs.

Lumberton’s Cameron Honeycutt, Carlee Register and Ava Hanna earned honorable-mention selections.

Cape Fear’s Olivia Melvin was named United-8 Player of the Year.

12 local baseball players earn All-United-8 selections

Seven Purnell Swett baseball players and five Lumberton players also earned All-United-8 selections, including three first-team honorees.

Purnell Swett’s Waydan McMillan and Jacob Chavis earned first-team honors, along with Lumberton’s Chatler Maynor.

McMillan hit .355 for the season with nine RBIs, 30 runs and 29 steals. Chavis hit .359 with 22 RBIs, 23 runs and 14 steals, and was also 4-1 with a 1.79 ERA and 43 strikeouts in 47 innings pitched. The pair each had eight extra-base hits, and helped lead the Rams to a second-place finish in the United-8 and a second-round playoff appearance.

Maynor hit .372 for the Pirates with 11 RBIs, 29 runs and 17 steals.

Camden Hunt and Chandon Sanderson earned second-team selections for the Rams and Tashaun Stocks and Damian Robinson were picked to the second team from the Pirates.

Hunt hit .328 for the Rams with 21 RBIs, 18 runs and 10 steals. Sanderson was 5-4 with a 1.62 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched and hit .233 with seven RBIs and 18 runs.

Stocks hit .349 with 19 RBIs, 19 RBIs, 16 runs and 13 steals for the Pirates, and was 2-1 on the mound with a 1.47 ERA with 14 strikeouts in 14 1/3 innings. Robinson was 4-1 with a 1.60 ERA and 28 strikeouts in 35 innings pitched, and also hit .315 with six RBIs, 11 runs and 12 steals.

Purnell Swett’s Joseden Oxendine, Jacey Jacobs and Bladdon Hammonds and Lumberton’s J.T. Hepler and Caleb Maynor each earned honorable-mention selections.

Cape Fear’s Mason Hughes was named United-8 Player of the Year and the Colts’ Ethan Plesser was named the league’s Pitcher of the Year after Cape Fear won the conference regular-season and tournament championships.

Cape Fear’s Jarrod Britt and South View’s Blake Maxwell were named as co-Coach of the Year in the conference.