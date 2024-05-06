GASTONIA — A battle-tested bunch in a deep Conference Carolinas all season, it’s all coming together at the right time for the UNC Pembroke baseball team.

The Braves defeated Belmont Abbey 10-0 in seven innings Monday to win the Conference Carolinas Tournament championship.

It is the program’s first tournament championship in Conference Carolinas, and its first overall since winning the Peach Belt Conference tournament in 2011.

Joey Rezek had four hits including a double and a home run, three runs and five RBIs in Monday’s championship game, earning the tournament’s Most Outstanding Player honors.

Spencer Faulkner, who hit a two-run home run, and Will Hood each had two RBIs; Faulkner had three hits and Michael Dolberry II, Hood and Jacob Bradley each had two. Dolberry, Blake Hinson and Faulkner scored two runs apiece.

Kody O’Connor, Andrew Jenner, Jonathon Jacobs and Chase Jernigan earned All-Tournament honors alongside Rezek for the Braves, who earned an automatic berth into the NCAA Division II Tournament.

UNCP completed a perfect run through the Conference Carolinas Tournament, including a 5-4 win over Emmanuel on Thursday, a 9-3 win over Erskine on Friday and a 5-4 victory over Belmont Abbey on Sunday before Monday’s repeat win over the Crusaders.

