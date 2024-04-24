PEMBROKE — A total of 10 conference championships and three runner-up team finishes were among the celebrations, as the UNC Pembroke athletics department lauded its student-athletes at the 11th annual Golden Braves awards show on Tuesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.
Soccer’s Anna Grossheim was decorated with Most Well-Rounded Female Student-Athlete, while wrestling’s Scott Joll took home the award on the men’s side. Massimo Sulluvan (wrestling) and softball’s Jai Deese were named the Athletic Performance Student-Athletes of the Year for their work in the weight room, while women’s basketball’s Courtney Smith was crowned as the Comeback Student-Athlete of the Year.
Longtime supporters Karen L. and Kelvin Sampson picked up Braves Club Member of the Year honors, while Dr. Jeff Bolles and Laurel Collins were presented with the Changing Lives Through Education Award.
A complete list of Tuesday evening’s award recipients is below. Five traditional awards — the male and female athlete of the year, male and female rookie of the year and the Dan Kenney Coach of the Year — will be presented at the Student-Athlete Welcome Back event in August.
2024 Golden Braves Awards
Baseball
Most Valuable Hitter — Joey Rezek
Most Valuable Pitcher — Chase Jernigan
Men’s Basketball
Freshman of the Year — Dallas Gardner
Joe Gallagher Most Valuable Player — Elijah Cobb
Women’s Basketball
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Aniah McManus
Offensive Most Valuable Player — Kalaya Hall
Men’s Cross Country
Coach’s Award — Hunter Levy
Most Valuable Runner — Jack Phieffer
Women’s Cross Country
Coach’s Award — Malea Bennewitz
Most Valuable Runner — Moureen Kimaiyo
Men’s Indoor Track & Field
Track Athlete of the Year — Tayvon Callahan
Field Athlete of the Year — Cole Thomas
Women’s Indoor Track & Field
Track Athlete Of The Year — Raven Haston
Field Athlete of the Year — Alycia Artman
Football
Most Valuable Player — Raydarius Freeman
Newcomer of the Year — Sincere Baines
Golf
Most Valuable Golfer — Chessa Lee
Braves Award — Toni Blackwell
Soccer
Offensive Most Valuable Player — Mercy Bell
Defensive Most Valuable Player — Nicole Cook
Softball
Championship Mindset Award — Charlotte Rose
Most Valuable Player — Chloe Locklear
Spirit Squad
Coach’s Award — D’Amrah Rowdy
Newcomer of the Year — Caroline Cummings
Swimming
Most Improved — Katie Raleigh
Most Valuable Swimmer — Benedetta Pepe Pugliese
Volleyball
Most Valuable Player — Vanja Przulj
Coach’s Award — Katie Pressley
Wrestling
Most Valuable Wrestler — Scott Joll
Freshman of the Year — Avery Buonocore