PEMBROKE — A total of 10 conference championships and three runner-up team finishes were among the celebrations, as the UNC Pembroke athletics department lauded its student-athletes at the 11th annual Golden Braves awards show on Tuesday evening at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.

Soccer’s Anna Grossheim was decorated with Most Well-Rounded Female Student-Athlete, while wrestling’s Scott Joll took home the award on the men’s side. Massimo Sulluvan (wrestling) and softball’s Jai Deese were named the Athletic Performance Student-Athletes of the Year for their work in the weight room, while women’s basketball’s Courtney Smith was crowned as the Comeback Student-Athlete of the Year.

Longtime supporters Karen L. and Kelvin Sampson picked up Braves Club Member of the Year honors, while Dr. Jeff Bolles and Laurel Collins were presented with the Changing Lives Through Education Award.

A complete list of Tuesday evening’s award recipients is below. Five traditional awards — the male and female athlete of the year, male and female rookie of the year and the Dan Kenney Coach of the Year — will be presented at the Student-Athlete Welcome Back event in August.

2024 Golden Braves Awards

Baseball

Most Valuable Hitter — Joey Rezek

Most Valuable Pitcher — Chase Jernigan

Men’s Basketball

Freshman of the Year — Dallas Gardner

Joe Gallagher Most Valuable Player — Elijah Cobb

Women’s Basketball

Defensive Most Valuable Player — Aniah McManus

Offensive Most Valuable Player — Kalaya Hall

Men’s Cross Country

Coach’s Award — Hunter Levy

Most Valuable Runner — Jack Phieffer

Women’s Cross Country

Coach’s Award — Malea Bennewitz

Most Valuable Runner — Moureen Kimaiyo

Men’s Indoor Track & Field

Track Athlete of the Year — Tayvon Callahan

Field Athlete of the Year — Cole Thomas

Women’s Indoor Track & Field

Track Athlete Of The Year — Raven Haston

Field Athlete of the Year — Alycia Artman

Football

Most Valuable Player — Raydarius Freeman

Newcomer of the Year — Sincere Baines

Golf

Most Valuable Golfer — Chessa Lee

Braves Award — Toni Blackwell

Soccer

Offensive Most Valuable Player — Mercy Bell

Defensive Most Valuable Player — Nicole Cook

Softball

Championship Mindset Award — Charlotte Rose

Most Valuable Player — Chloe Locklear

Spirit Squad

Coach’s Award — D’Amrah Rowdy

Newcomer of the Year — Caroline Cummings

Swimming

Most Improved — Katie Raleigh

Most Valuable Swimmer — Benedetta Pepe Pugliese

Volleyball

Most Valuable Player — Vanja Przulj

Coach’s Award — Katie Pressley

Wrestling

Most Valuable Wrestler — Scott Joll

Freshman of the Year — Avery Buonocore