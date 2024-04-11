PEMBROKE — On the heels of one of the department’s most successful athletic campaigns in school history, the UNC Pembroke athletics department released its new five-year strategic plan to the general public on Wednesday.

“I’m proud of how our staff and community came alongside each other this summer to brainstorm and dream about where we can go in the future,” said Director of Athletics, Dick Christy. “As with all plans, we’ll need to be nimble. To achieve just two-thirds of the ambitious content included would be a great win for UNC Pembroke Athletics and realizing our potential in serving this community to our fullest.”

The plan is a final product of a strategic planning process that began in May and involved UNCP’s faculty, staff, and student-athletes, as well as the department’s invested stakeholders and community members. The process focused on three essential areas of the department: competitive excellence/recruiting, student-athlete success/academics/community outreach, and branding/revenue/marketing.

The strategic plan outlines five major goals for the department, including: developing successful adults- academically, athletically, & socially; uphold commitment, uphold commitment to inclusity, compliance, & gender; recruit, develop and retain students, coaches & staff that enhance our programs; proactively tell our story, enhance marketing & community engagement; and grow revenues and resources while enhancing efficiency.

The final version of the plan also took into account the task of upholding the department’s core values — accountability, excellence, integrity, loyalty and sportsmanship.

“This collaborative process brought together the community and university athletic stakeholders to engage in meaningful conversations to ensure the health and stability of the program with a keen eye on creating an environment to provide our student-athletes with the best academic and athletic experience,” said trustee Ed Brooks.

The UNC Pembroke athletics department wishes to extend its sincere gratitude to all of those who were involved in the process. Following is a breakdown of each of the three subcommittees involved in the strategic planning process:

Branding, Revenue & Marketing: Morgan Sheehan (chair), Todd Anderson (vice chair), Ed Brooks, Mark Hall, Peter Ormsby, Kyle Chavis, Mahala Treish, Drew Richards, Darren Deese, Dan Kenney, Lauren Hawley, Brendon Jonsson, Zion Sellers and Kirsten Kirshbaum.

Student-Athlete Success, Academics & Outreach: Christina Chow (chair), Joey Tamburo (vice chair), Jessica Siegele, Kelly Ficklin, Eva Shuka, Othello “O.T.” Johnson, Jaleesa Harper, Donald Bohannon, Scott Billingsley, Michael Blackburn, Kristen Freeman and Frank Fazzino.

Competitive Excellence & Recruiting: Andrea Branch-Jaocbs (chair), Dick Christy (vice chair), Lamar Courmon, Mike Kozub, Victor Deese, Stephanie Graziani, Hannah Luckett, Cory Minnie, Logan Seliga, Jeff Jefferson and Oscar Roverato.