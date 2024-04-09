LUMBERTON — Lumberton senior two-sport athlete Matthew Foil was recently named one of four recipients of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s Charlie Adams Endowed Scholarship.

The scholarship is given in memory of longtime NCHSAA executive director Charlie Adams, and goes to a male wrestler and a female cross country runner in honor of the sports in which Adams’ son and daughter participated.

Foil is a four-year varsity wrestler and a three-year cross country runner for the Pirates. His wrestling career culminated with a third-place finish at the NCHSAA 4A state championships in February after winning over 150 matches in his high-school tenure. He was a three-time state championship participant and four-time conference champion, while also participating in the national duals in his sophomore and junior years.

Foil has a 4.0 unweighted GPA at Lumberton, is a teacher cadet and is a member of the Beta Club, National Honors Society, Key Club and History Club. After graduating later this spring, he plans to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill to major in biology/pre-med.

“He is a natural leader with the ability to communicate his ideas,” said Glenda Lee, his nominating teacher, said in the NCHSAA release announcing the award. “He can easily adapt to a new environment and solve problems as they are presented. Working with a student like Matthew is a joy because he is self-driven and has a hunger for success.”

Adams served as NCHSAA executive director for 42 years before retiring in 2010, helping to start the NCHSAA endowment fund, which helps provide the high level of championship and student programs that the association is able to provide, the release said; Adams died in 2017 at age 81.

Criteria for the scholarships include participation in the specific sport, scholarship, sportsmanship and leadership. The scholarships are for $2,500 each.

Other recipients include D.H. Conley’s Thomas Brann, Clover Garden School’s Brielle Brown and Elkin’s Ragan Speer.