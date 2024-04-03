PEMBROKE — The UNC Pembroke softball team blasted eight home runs and tallied 23 hits across a pair of games on the way to a doubleheader sweep of Chowan on Tuesday afternoon at the UNCP Softball Field for Autism Awareness Day.

The Braves registered 15 hits highlighted by a pair of homers from Chloe Locklear, along with home runs from Kaitlyn King and Emma Eckhart to fuel a 15-0 shutout victory in five innings in the opening contest.

The Black & Gold scored five runs in the third inning and had home runs from Jai Deese, Chloe Locklear, Olivia Hall and MaKenna Sibbett to finish the sweep, 8-1 in the back half of the doubleheader.

In the doubleheader opener, UNCP’s Charlotte Rose got the second inning started with a leadoff single before Chloe Locklear put the Braves (16-23, 7-5 Conference Carolinas) on the board early with a two-run homer over the left field fence. Marijo Wilkes singled to the left field gap and scored on a two-run blast from Emma Eckhart. Kynley Brewer doubled to the outfield gap and would score on a double from Jai Deese. UNCP put runners on first and second after a walk from MaKenna Sibbett, but and RBI single from Charlotte Rose scored Deese. Chloe Locklear loaded the bases with a single to up the middle, followed by a three-run double from Marijo Wilkes to give UNC Pembroke a 9-0 lead.

Locklear, Rose and Wilkes were all 3-for-3 at the plate in the game, with Locklear netting four RBIs on her two home runs, Rose two RBI with a double and Wilkes three RBI with two doubles. Kinsley Sheppard (7-8) earned the win after striking out six in five innings pitched.

Calliope James and Haleigh Reid recorded hits for Chowan (5-20, 1-9 CC). Alex Bishop (2-7) took the loss.

In the nightcap, the Braves’ Kaitlyn King reached in the third on a fielding error and scored on a triple from Kynley Brewer. A deep sacrifice fly to left field from Deese brought home Brewer to put the Braves ahead 3-0. Sibbett smacked a double to center field and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Rose reached first after a four-pitch walk, but Locklear sent one over the left field wall to put the hosts out in front 6-0.

Deese had two hits including a homer and two RBIs for UNCP, Locklear had three RBIs and her third home run of the afternoon, Sibbett had a double and a home run with three RBIs and Brewer had two hits with a triple and an RBI. Summer Bullard (7-9) earned the win.

James and Reid once again had a hit apiece for Chowan, with James recording an RBI and Reid a double. Haileigh Boone (2-7) was the losing pitcher.

The Braves will be back in action on Saturday when they make the short trip to Florence, South Carolina, to battle Francis Marion. First pitch of the doubleheader is set for 1 p.m. at the FMU Softball Stadium.

Braves baseball grinds out win over Coker

Will Harris took a shutout into the 9th inning, while Michael Dolberry II and Kody O’Connor each knocked homers as UNC Pembroke slithered past the Coker Cobras 4-1 in non-conference action Tuesday night at Sammy Cox Field.

O’Connor homered for the fourth consecutive game, while Harris went a career-high 8 1/3 innings, before Chase Jernigan nailed things down with his sixth save of the season.

The Braves (26-9) improved to 34-12 all-time against the Cobras (20-14), and are now 20-3 against Coker in games at Sammy Cox Field.

Spencer Faulkner led off the bottom of the second inning with a single and moved to 2nd on Andrew Jenner’s single. Michael Dolberry II followed with an RBI single to give the Braves a quick 1-0 lead.

Dolberry struck again in the fifth, this time for a solo blast to right center to stretch the lead to 2-0.

After a Will Hood leadoff single in the sixth, Kody O’Connor continued his tear with a no-doubter to right center to give the Braves a 4-0 lead.

Coker’s Luke Alford connected for a ninth-inning, pinch-hit solo homer to make it 4-1, and the Cobras loaded the bases with one out. Chase Jernigan extinguished the fire with back-to-back punchouts to end the game.

Dolberry had three hits including his home run with two RBIs and O’Connor had two RBIs for UNCP. Harris (3-0) allowed one run with four strikeouts.

Hunter Poole and Luke Peterson each had two hits for Coker. Casey Cleghorn (1-1) took the loss.