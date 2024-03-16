PEMBROKE — The Purnell Swett girls soccer team picked up a big United-8 Conference home win Friday by beating defending conference champion Cape Fear 5-3.

Josie McLean had one goal with three assists for Purnell Swett (4-0, 2-0 United-8) and Kyndallon Oxendine scored two goals. Anileigh Locklear and Ava Giles also had one goal each and Aonor Woodell had one assist.

Cape Fear is 2-2-1 overall and 1-1 in the United-8.

Purnell Swett plays at St. Pauls at 2 p.m. Saturday in the Robeson Cup semifinals.

Pirates softball tops Gray’s Creek, Ashley

The Lumberton softball team exploded for 11 runs in the first inning en route to a 16-6 five-inning victory over United-8 Conference foe Gray’s Creek Friday in Hope Mills.

Lumberton (6-2, 4-0 United-8) added three runs in the second and two in the fourth, totaling 12 hits on the night. Gray’s Creek (3-3, 2-2 United-8) scored one in the first, two in the second, one in the fourth and two in the fifth.

The Pirates had seven walks and five steals in the 11-run first inning, with four runs scoring on wild pitches. Ava Hanna, Halona Sampson, Aniya Merritt and Jaelyn Hammond had RBI hits, Alyssa Stone brought home a run with a groundout and Tiara Stueck did so with a sacrifice fly.

Lumberton scored second-inning runs on a wild pitch, an RBI groundout by Stone and an RBI single by Stueck. Halona Sampson hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Sampson was 3-for-3, including her home run, with three RBIs. Merritt also had three hits and an RBI, Cameron Honeycutt had two hits and Stueck and Hammond each had one hit and two RBIs. Ava Hanna had one hit and one RBI and Stone had two RBIs. Jayla Hunt recorded a hit.

Amariya Green had three hits including a double for Gray’s Creek and Roshell Williams had three hits with two RBIs. Amber Miller had two hits and an RBI.

Sampson was the winning pitcher, allowing four earned runs with seven strikeouts in five innings. August Kebort took the loss for the Bears.

The Pirates also earned a 12-2 road nonconference win Thursday at Ashley.

Ashley (0-6) scored two runs in the first inning. Lumberton was held scoreless through the first three frames, but then scored four runs in the fourth, three in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh. The Pirates outhit the Screaming Eagles 14-4.

Stueck had two home runs and four RBIs for Lumberton. Alona Hanna had three hits including a double and four steals, including a steal of home. Stone also had three hits with a double and an RBI and Honeycutt had two hits for the Pirates. Sampson, who doubled, Hammond and Ava Hanna each had a hit and an RBI, Merritt had a triple and Carlee Register had an RBI.

Ava Hanna earned the win in the circle pitching five innings, allowing two earned runs on four hits with seven strikeouts. Sampson pitched the last two innings, striking out all six batters; this included an immaculate inning in the seventh.