ST. PAULS — Three pitchers combined to throw a three-inning perfect game as the St. Pauls girls softball team routed visiting Douglas Byrd 15-0 in nonconference action Wednesday.

Yomaris Vasquez, Hailey Ray and Jerzey Jacobs combined to retire all nine Douglas Byrd (0-5) batters they faced, striking out eight of them. Vasquez earned the win.

Angel Purcell had two hits for the Bulldogs (3-2), with a double, a home run and four RBIs. Madison Locklear and Aniyah Locklear each had two hits including a double and two RBIs.

St. Pauls hosts Whiteville Thursday.