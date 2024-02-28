Lumberton’s Jaiden Shephard, right, passes the ball as Hoggard’s Malahaki West (33) defends during Tuesday’s first-round 4A state playoff game in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — The good thing about having a big lead is that it allows for breathing room.

From a 28-point advantage midway through the third quarter Tuesday, the Lumberton boys basketball team used up most of that cushion — but ultimately held on to play on for another day.

Lumberton beat Hoggard 56-49, advancing in the 4A state playoffs for the fifth straight year with its first-round victory.

“It was a big accomplishment for us,” said Lumberton’s Jaiden Shephard, who scored 18 points. “It was kind of nerve-racking at first, but our young guys came in and did what they’re supposed to do and we took control of the ballgame.”

Eighth-seeded Lumberton (19-9) will host a second-round matchup Friday against No. 24 Sanderson, who upset ninth-seeded New Bern 75-69 in double overtime Tuesday.

Lumberton led 33-13 at half and began the third quarter with an 8-0 run to hold a 41-13 advantage. Hoggard (14-13), the No. 25 seed in the 4A East Region, outscored the Pirates 33-11 over the next 11 minutes to pull to a 52-46 deficit with 1:27 to go.

“Hoggard is a team that can hit lots of shots. The first half, we had fresh legs and we contested everything they shot,” Lumberton coach Bryant Edwards said. “I knew, it’s a Hoggard team, they’re going to go on a run. I knew it was going to happen; it was a matter of if we could sustain the run, hold off the run, and with that big of a lead I was hoping that it didn’t get to that point. But we needed to be up big, apparently, for us to come out well.”

Jaylen Herring hit back-to-back 3s and a subsequent basket for Hoggard to start a run in the third quarter, and after Josiah Gillespie and Reid Lisle each hit baskets, including a triple for Lisle, Hoggard closed to a 43-28 gap. Nick Lawson hit a 3 for Lumberton just before the quarter expired to take a 46-28 lead to the fourth.

The Vikings’ momentum continued, with eight more points in the fourth by Herring and 3s for Hunter McGrath and Malakahi West. West’s triple made it a 49-42 game with 2:59 left before Nakmoa Scott hit a layup and Dimetrious Jones hit one free throw to extend the Pirates’ lead back to nine. Herring’s last 3 got Hoggard to its closest point, a 52-46 score, before Jaiden Shephard hit three free throws and Dimetrious Jones hit one more for the Pirates to extend their lead back to 10 at 56-46 with 27 seconds left.

“The last 3 1/2 minutes were extremely sloppy, and that cannot happen for us to advance any further in these playoffs, but (Jones) got hot early and helped us get a big lead, and there at the end he stepped up to seal the thing,” Edwards said. “Our two (best players) really stepped up big for us.”

Lumberton led 18-4 after the first quarter behind eight points from Dimetrious Jones in the period. Six from Shephard and five from Dimetrious Jones in the second quarter helped the Pirates outscore the Vikings 15-9 in the period to take their 20-point halftime lead.

“The whole time in the scout, the whole time in practice, today in pre-practice and pre-scout, I overemphasized to Jaiden how he’s a mismatch problem for Hoggard,” Edwards said. “I don’t see how they can match up well with him on the glass, and in the open court, and it showed tonight.”

Dimetrious Jones finished with 19 points; Amare Jones had seven for the Pirates.

Herring led Hoggard with 18 points, West had seven and McGrath added six.

Hosting Sanderson on Friday, the Pirates will look to advance to the third round for the fourth time in five seasons under Edwards.

“For us to play a hot Sanderson that just won the conference tournament … we’re definitely looking forward to the challenge, looking forward to playing on Friday night,” Edwards said.

Lady Pirates fall at Panther Creek

The Lumberton girls basketball team saw its season come to an end with a 66-42 first-round playoff loss Tuesday at third-seeded Panther Creek.

Gabby Locklear and Andrea Brown each scored 13 points to lead the Pirates (8-16) and Charley Whitley netted 10.

Panther Creek (23-4), the 2023 4A state champion, will host No. 14 Middle Creek in the second round Friday.

