KINGSPORT, Tenn. — Mariel Mencia Martinez, Britta Schwengle, and Benedetta Pepe Pugliese all raked in another individual event title, and played a key part in pacing the 30th-ranked UNC Pembroke swimming team to the conference title on the final day of the 2024 Conference Carolinas Championships.

The Braves totaled 776 points across the 4-day event in northeast Tennessee to outlast defending league champion Emmanuel (727 points). Barton was third with 421 points.

Pepe Pugliese was named Conference Carolinas Freshman of the Year, while Oscar Roverato picked up the league’s coach of the year honors for the second consecutive year.

Schwengle busted a Conference Carolinas Championships and program record in 1650-yard Freestyle, while Mencia Martinez took top honors in the 100-yard Freestyle. Pepe Pugliese shattered the Conference Carolinas Championship record in the 200-yard Breaststroke to beat out the field. Schwengle (1650 Freestyle), Mencia Martinez (100 Freestyle), Pepe Pugliese (200 Breaststroke) and Sofia Pereira (1650 Freestyle) each recorded NCAA B Standard times in their events as well.