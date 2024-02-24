SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Converse registered a season-best nine 3-pointers and finished the game on an 11-0 run on the way to a 73-65 double-overtime upset against the UNC Pembroke women’s basketball team on Saturday afternoon inside the Tom and Tracy Hannah Gym.

The setback for the Braves (20-7, 14-3 CC) snapped an eight game winning streak and marked the first double overtime contest this season. The victory for the Valkyries (12-15, 8-9 CC) marked the first win against the Braves in six contests.

Elisa Sole Sanchez gave Converse an early 5-3 lead, but Kelci Adams answered with a triple of her own to put UNC Pembroke ahead 6-5. A jumper from Zaria Clark cut the UNCP deficit back to 9-8 with 5:16 on the clock, but Jordan Brown’s layup pushed the hosts lead out to 11-8 with three minutes on the clock. Clark knocked down a mid-range jumper at the buzzer as Converse held a slight 11-10 lead.

The Braves started the second quarter on a 5-0 run and took a 15-11 lead after a 3-pointer from Kalaya Hall with 8:28 left to play in the half. The Valkyries scored the next five points and took a 16-15 advantage, but UNCP pushed its lead out to 21-16 with a 6-0 run at the 4:30 mark. Converse closed out the frame on a 10-4 surge and used a jumper at the buzzer from Sole Sanchez to hold a slight 26-25 lead as the teams headed into the locker room.

Converse opened the second half with back-to-back 3-pointers to push its lead out to 32-25 with 7:49 on the clock. Adams canned a triple to spark the offense on a 8-0 run to tie the score at 35 apiece with 3:14 remaining in the period. Lillian Flantos made good on a jumper with a minute left to give UNCP a 39-38 advantage heading into the final period.

The Valkyries cushioned their lead 46-43 with a jumper from Jennifer Damoah halfway through the fourth quarter, but a Flantos jumper and an Adams 3-pointer put the Braves back in front 48-46 with 4:52 remaining in regulation. Sole Sanchez made a 3-pointer and then made the front end of a pair of free throws to give the hosts a 52-50 lead with 28 ticks on the clock. Hall knotted the score at 52 apiece with a layup, but missed the go-ahead free throw to send the game into overtime.

Sole Sanchez scored the first four points of the first overtime to give Converse a 55-52 lead with 3:27 on the clock. A 6-0 UNCP scoring surge gave the Braves a 58-55 advantage, but Alisa Davenport made a triple to tie the score at 58 apiece with 1:09 remaining. Davenport put the hosts ahead 61-60 with five seconds on the clock, but Courtney Smith made one of her two free throw attempts to lock the score at 61 and send the game into double overtime.

Flantos and Hall each drained a jumper to put UNC Pembroke ahead 65-62 with 3:47 remaining on the clock in double overtime. Converse outscored the Braves 11-0 in the final minutes to hold onto the victory.

Flantos scored a career-high 15 points on a 7-for-13 shooting performance. The senior had four rebounds and three assists in 29 minutes of action.

Adams registered her first career double-double with 12 points and a career-high 10 rebounds.

Hall chipped in 12 points and four assists, while Smith added 10 points, four rebounds and a pair of steals.

UNC Pembroke was limited to just 33.8% shooting from the field. It was the worst shooting performance for the Braves in the last nine games.

Neither team held a double-digit lead during Saturday’s contest.

Converse scored 17 points off of 14 UNCP turnovers.

The Black & Gold held a 13-6 advantage on second chance points.

The Braves will play their final game of the regular season on Wednesday when they welcome Chowan to Pembroke. Tipoff is slated for 5 p.m. at Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court. Tickets can be purchased at UNCPBraves.com/Tickets.