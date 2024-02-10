The eyes of the world will be focused on a 100-yard-long stretch of turf just off the Las Vegas Strip on Sunday night as the NFL decides its 58th Super Bowl champion. The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs meet in a rematch from Super Bowl LIV in 2020.

Fitting with the Sin City setting, there are — as always — also a bevy of prop bets available, from the color of the winning coach’s Gatorade bath to how many seconds of airtime Taylor Swift will receive while watching her significant other play in the big game.

But, of course, the main question is who will win the football game and hoist the Lombardi Trophy at night’s end. The 49ers are a two-point betting favorite in a game that neither team can be considered any kind of underdog; San Francisco was the NFC’s top seed entering the playoffs, while Kansas City is in the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five seasons, seeking their third title in the span.

Robeson County will be no different than anywhere else on Sunday, with plenty of televisions tuned for the matchup. So who is the pick to win among the most prominent individuals in the Robeson football community?

Vonta Leach, Robeson County native and Super Bowl XLVII champion

“I’m going to pick San Fran. San Fran has just been a complete team and I think they’re probably destined to win, because they’ve been barely sneaking by each game in the playoffs. They haven’t played a complete game yet, and it scares me if they can play a complete game. They’ve just been playing one or two quarters, and they make plays at the right time, and when they need a play, they always make the play or get the touchdown when they need it. And I hate that the Chiefs beat my Ravens.”

Mark Hall, UNC Pembroke coach

”My Super Bowl pick is the 49ers! I’m a lifelong, diehard 49ers fan so I have to pick my team. I do think they are the more complete team top to bottom as well. Going to be tough to beat (Patrick) Mahomes and the Chiefs but I believe this is their year!”

Jeremy Carthen, Fairmont coach

“My prediction for the champions of this Super Bowl is the Kansas City Chiefs. Andy Reid knows how to get to the big games and Mahomes knows how to finish the big games. The Chiefs are experienced champions and will have a level of comfort that will give them the advantage.”

Dennis McFatten, Lumberton coach

“I have no stake in this game, as both teams are evenly matched. However, since my friend, who was one of the biggest 49ers fans, recently passed away, I will be rooting for them. 49ers by 10 points.”

Josh Deese, Purnell Swett coach

“Kansas City Chiefs. Mahomes and (Travis) Kelce are playing lights out at the right time. (Christian) McCaffrey and the 49ers will make it a good game but the Chiefs have the experience and that is the difference in my opinion. It will be a good game; Chiefs pull away in the fourth quarter after a back-and-forth first half.”

Tim Ray, Red Springs coach

“I like the 49ers style of play. Tough defense, run-heavy, fullback and tight end sets. But they’ll have to be highly efficient and limit by plays by Pat and company to win. I’m going KC, 34-28.”

Mike Setzer, St. Pauls coach

“My wife is picking the Chiefs because of the experience Patrick Mahomes brings. She is a football mom fanatic and usually knows more than me so I’m siding with her!”

Chris Stiles, The Robesonian sports editor

“I picked the 49ers before the season and before the playoffs to win it all, so I’ll stick with that prediction, even though it’s never easy to beat Mahomes, Reid and the Chiefs in the postseason. McCaffrey will take advantage of this chance to shine after playing on some struggling Panthers teams, and I think with these two offenses it’s ignored how good these defenses can be — especially the 49ers. I think those two things make the difference in a close 49ers win.”