The Southeastern Academy boys basketball team takes a group photo after finishing second in Thursday’s Robeson County middle school championship against Lumberton Junior High in Lumberton.

LUMBERTON — Two different times, Southeastern Academy gave Lumberton Junior High a last-minute gut punch to keep Thursday’s Robeson County boys basketball middle school championship game alive.

It took until double overtime before LJHS could finally put away their opponents.

The Vikings won 55-49 over the Dolphins, winning the sixth county championship in the last seven seasons for the LJHS boys basketball program.

“It was a fight — a Viking fight,” LJHS coach Quincy Johnson said. “They hustled too, they hung in there. … They ran out of gas, we ran out of gas, but we hung in there. That’s the best team we’ve played all year, the closest game we’ve been in.”

Lonnie Porter hit two baskets early in the double-overtime period to give top-seeded LJHS at 51-48 lead. While holding second-seeded Southeastern hit only two free throws in the session, that was enough for the Vikings, who hit four free throws in the final 53 seconds to expand their lead to the final six-point margin.

“(It’s) just our coach pushing us hard, just making us execute the plays, even when it’s hard to,” said Kayden Daniels, who scored 20 points to lead the Vikings. “We execute.”

LJHS led 46-43 inside the final minute over overtime; Landon Walters hit two of three free throws for the Dolphins before Chase Bollinger hit a jumper with 16 seconds left to tie the score at 47-47, ultimately sending the game to a second overtime.

Southeastern got the game to overtime after T.J. Willoughby hit a game-tying 3 with 23 seconds left in regulation.

“When they came (to the bench), it looked like they were kind of shocked,” Johnson said. “But I tried to motivate them and tell them, get your defense.”

“It was crazy. (Willoughby) hit that 3, and that shocked me, I was surprised,” Daniels said. “Coach sat us down and said it’s happened to us before, it’s not over. And we got the job done.”

Bollinger led Southeastern with 21 points, Willoughby scored 16 and Walters added 10.

“They’ve just put in the work; travel ball, offseason,” Southeastern coach Matt McDaniel said. “They’ve taken it upon themselves to put in the work, so I’m glad for them to get the recognition they deserve tonight in the double-overtime game in front of the biggest stage.”

Southeastern reached the title game as the No. 2 seed after a blowout loss in the regular season against the Vikings, who also beat the Dolphins in last year’s championship game.

“All season long, our guys have worked together, since last year when we were here at this point,” McDaniel said. “It helped being here for them. I’m super proud of my guys for the hard work and effort that they put forth. The first time we played Lumberton Jr., they ended up beating us by about 20, but my team knew, I knew, our coaches knew that we could play with them and had a really good chance to beat them. I’m proud of them; we left it all out on the court tonight.”

Alongside Daniels, Kaden McLean scored 10 points for the Vikings and Porter and Jared Douglas had nine each.

Neither team led by more than two points at any point in the first quarter, after which LJHS led 14-12. The Vikings led 16-12 early in the second quarter, but behind four Bollinger buckets the Dolphins outscored the Vikings 10-3 over the rest of the half to take a 22-19 lead at intermission.

Like the first quarter, the third was played in a tight scoring window, with the teams trading punches and LJHS leading 32-30 at the end of the period.

Southeastern took a 34-32 lead with 5:03 to go after a Willoughby basket — the first time all season the Vikings trailed in the fourth quarter. LJHS took a 36-34 lead, then the Dolphins retook the lead 38-36 after a Bollinger floater. Porter hit a basket with 50 seconds left to tie the score at 38-38, then Douglas hit a layup, was fouled and made the free throw for a 41-38 lead wit 38 ticks remaining ahead of Willoughby’s clutch triple.

The game was played in front of a packed house inside Lumberton Senior High School’s gym, with a great environment adding even more to the tight game.

“It was fun,” Daniels said. “Everybody hyped up, everybody making noise, it was fun. Especially when you win.”

LJHS reached the championship game with a quarterfinal victory over Orrum and a semifinal win over Fairmont. Southeastern beat Prospect in the quarterfinals and Pembroke in the semifinals.

