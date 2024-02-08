FAIRMONT — The Fairmont boys basketball team earned a 45-32 nonconference home win over Cape Fear Wednesday.

Landon Cummings scored 14 points to lead Fairmont (16-4). Issac McKellar had 10 points with five steals and Josiah Billings scored six points with 16 rebounds and five blocks for the Golden Tornadoes.

Cape Fear is 8-12.

Fairmont resumes Southeastern Athletic Conference play Friday when the Golden Tornadoes host Red Springs.

Rams fall to South View again

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team lost to South View for the second straight night in a 71-49 decision in Hope Mills.

South View (12-9, 6-5 United-8 Conference) led 22-7 after the first quarter, 34-17 at halftime and 45-35 at the end of the third quarter. The Rams (4-16, 2-9 United-8) cut the Tigers’ lead to eight points with four minutes remaining before a South View run to put it away.

Collin Sampson scored 24 points for Purnell Swett, Zach Harris had five points and Tim Locklear and Jodi Freeman each scored four.

Demarcus Spearman led South View with 12 points, Anthony Farrior had 11, Darin Word scored 10 and Chase Evans had eight.

Purnell Swett plays Friday at league-leading Seventy-First.