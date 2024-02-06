LUMBERTON — Matchups are set for Thursday’s Robeson County middle school basketball championships after the results from Monday’s semifinals.

South Robeson’s girls will meet Littlefield for the girls championship at 4 p.m. Thursday at Lumberton High School. Lumberton Junior High will face Southeastern Academy in the boys final at approximately 5:30 p.m.

South Robeson’s girls team won the county championship last year. The top-seeded Mustangs defeated No. 4 Prospect in the semifinals on Monday, while No. 2 Littlefield advanced with a win over No. 3 Fairmont.

The LJHS boys team has won five of the last six titles and will face Southeastern in the championship for the second-straight year. Top-seeded LJHS defeated No. 4 Fairmont on Monday; No. 2 Southeastern topped No. 3 Pembroke.

Admission for Thursday’s games will be $5. Board member and NCHSAA passes will be accepted.