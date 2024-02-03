Pinecrest Country Club news

The fourth annual Tee Up Against Sexual Violence presented by the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center will be held March 2. For information or to register a team or player contact Sheila Beck at 910-374-0433.

The Giving Gift of Love tournament will be held at Pinecrest on March 16. Please contact Pearl Deese at 910-240-0205 for more information.

The 20th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society, presented by Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, will be held on March 23. Contact Donnie Douglas for more information at 910-374-9317 or 910-738-6541.

John Haskins and Joel Haskins were the winners of this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 63, five strokes ahead of runners-up Bob Antone and Knocky Thorndyke. Tommy Lowry and Johnny Hunt shot 73 and won the first flight in a scorecard playoff over Warren Bowen and Bucky Beasley. Closest to the flag winners were Bobby Benton, Joel Haskins and D.J. Jones.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted last week include: Ryan Bass with a 72, Jeff Wishart 75, Pete Maynor 75, Mike Chuchacz 75, Danny Henderson 76, David Lowry 77, Jeff Slabe 78, Greg Canady 80, Cliff Nance 81 and Garret Oxendine 81.

Fairmont Golf Club news

Tommy Lowry and James Smith were big winners in this week’s Senior Shootout, winning by six strokes over Larry Lynn Locklear and Bob Antone. Gene Brumbles and Bobby Benton were the winners of the second flight with Ronnie Chavis and Joe Locklear coming in second place. Bobby Benton, Warren Bowen, Lee Hunt and D.J. Jones were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Aaron Maynor with a 71, Richie Chmura 71, Bert Thomas 72, Mitch Grier 74, Greg Lane 75, Jeff Wishart 75, Brian Davis 75, James Thompson 75, Bob Antone 76, Billy Allen 76, Tommy Davis 76, Richard Coleman 76, Gavin Locklear 77, Randy Graham 77 and Al Almond 78.

Scotland Regional Hospice to hold annual golf tournament

Scotland Regional Hospice, a non-profit hospice provider, is gearing up to host its annual golf tournament. This highly anticipated event, now in its 38th year, will be held on April 30 and May 1 at Scotch Meadows Country Club in Laurinburg.

This year’s tournament is proudly sponsored as always by Golf Pride, a well-known international brand with ties to Laurinburg dedicated to golf innovation and technology. With their support, Scotland Regional Hospice is able to organize a top-notch event that not only provides a fun golfing experience but also generates substantial funds for patient and family care. In fact, last year’s tournament raised an impressive $159,220, contributing to the charity’s overall tally of over $4.5 million.

The tournament is divided into two separate days, each functioning as an independent competition. Players have the flexibility to participate on either day or even both days if they desire. The shotgun start for both days is scheduled for noon. With the support of many area restaurants and volunteers, lunch and beverages will be provided to all golfers and sponsors, ensuring that everyone remains energized and hydrated throughout the day.

In-game challenges include a putting-for-cash challenge for $5,000 and a hole-in-one challenge for a car. Longest putt, closest to the pin and hit the green challenges will also be held, and a new highlight will be the rifle ball launcher on the 15th hole.

Furthermore, the tournament’s popular silent auction will be open throughout both days, providing an opportunity to bid for a range of coveted items. The auction typically features around 300 items, including vacation getaways, top-of-the-line golf equipment, exquisite artwork, sports memorabilia as well as restaurant and retail gift certificates.

A closing ceremony held May 1 will include dinner, live music, a raffle and games.

For sponsor, golfer and volunteer opportunities, please visit scotlandhospice.org or call 910-276-7176.

