FAIRMONT — The Fairmont boys basketball team defeated Clinton with an eye-popping final score of 87-14 Tuesday in Southeastern Athletic Conference play.

Fairmont (13-4, 4-1 Southeastern) started the game on a 20-0 run and led 23-2 after one quarter. The Golden Tornadoes outscored Clinton (8-8, 0-5 Southeastern) 36-3 in the second quarter to take a 59-5 lead at halftime, and led 75-9 at the end of the third quarter.

Clinton was held to five field goals for the game including one in each of the first three quarters.

Kaiden Filmore and Naishon Davis each scored 13 points for Fairmont, Caleb Daniels and Xavier Johnson each scored 10 and Landon Cummings added eight. Twelve players scored at least one basket for Fairmont.

Four Dark Horse players scored three points each.

Fairmont hosts Midway on Friday.

Lady Tornadoes earn convincing win

The Fairmont girls basketball team completed an undefeated first turn through the Southeastern with a 58-25 win over Clinton Tuesday at home.

Fairmont (17-2, 5-0 Southeastern) led 17-0 late in the first quarter and 17-6 at the end of the period; the Golden Tornadoes led Clinton (10-6, 3-2 Southeastern) 34-12 at halftime and 43-16 at the end of the third quarter.

Taniya Simms scored 23 points for Fairmont, Niah Smith had 11 points and Miah Smith added nine.

Rubi Devila led Clinton with seven points.

West Bladen wins slugfest at Red Springs

The Red Springs boys basketball team dropped a defensive battle against West Bladen in a 33-25 final Tuesday in Red Springs.

Red Springs (8-11, 3-2 Southeastern) led 10-7 at the end of the first quarter; West Bladen outscored the Red Devils 11-3 in the second quarter to take an 18-13 halftime lead. The Knights led 25-19 at the end of the third quarter.

West Bladen (16-1, 5-0 Southeastern) completed the first cycle through Southeastern conference play with a perfect league record.

Red Springs hosts St. Pauls on Friday.

St. Pauls boys defeat Midway

The St. Pauls boys basketball team earned a 58-44 conference road win Tuesday at Midway.

St. Pauls (9-10, 2-3 Southeastern) led Midway (10-6, 1-4 Southeastern) 12-9 after the first quarter, 26-16 at halftime and 41-32 at the end of the third quarter.

St. Pauls travels to Red Springs on Friday.

Lady Bulldogs dominate Raiders

The St. Pauls girls basketball team doubled up Midway to earn a 60-29 victory over Midway Tuesday.

St. Pauls (11-4, 4-1 Southeastern) led Midway (8-8, 1-4 Southeastern) 24-7 after one quarter, 32-14 at halftime and 49-21 at the end of the third quarter.

Zhariana Shipman scored 22 points with three steals for St. Pauls, Jashontae Harris had 22 pionts, five rebounds and five steals and Zakoreya Davis scored 11 points with 13 rebounds and four blocks.

Rams fall at Cape Fear

The Purnell Swett boys basketball team fell in a 58-49 decision Tuesday at United-8 Conference foe Cape Fear.

Cape Fear (7-9, 4-4 United-8) led 16-7 after the first quarter, 28-18 at halftime and 45-30 at the end of the third. Purnell Swett (4-12, 2-6 United-8) closed to within six points with a minute remaining.

Collin Sampson led the Rams with 24 points and Aiden Clewis scored seven.

Arrington Kee scored 26 points and Geronimo Sanchez had eight for the Colts.

In the girls game, league-leading Cape Fear defeated Purnell Swett 75-23.

Purnell Swett hosts nonconference foe Scotland on Wednesday before resuming conference play at home Friday against Jack Britt.

In other United-8 Conference action Tuesday, Lumberton’s boys defeated Jack Britt 46-33.