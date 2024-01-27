Pinecrest Country Club news

The fourth annual Tee Up Against Sexual Violence presented by the Robeson County Rape Crisis Center will be held March 2. For information or to register a team or player contact Sheila Beck at 910-374-0433.

The 20th annual John P. Williamson Memorial Golf Tournament to benefit the Robeson County Humane Society, presented by Robeson County Commissioner Tom Taylor, will be held on March 23. Contact Donnie Douglas for more information at 910-374-9317 or 910-738-6541.

Lonail Locklear and Roy Williamson were the winners of this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a 62, seven strokes ahead of runners-up Dan Kenney and Carey Read. Al Wall and Pandora Carter were the special-flight winners. Closest to the flag winners were Willie Oxendine and James H. Locklear.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Fairmont Golf Club news

John Haskins and Joel Haskins were the winners in this week’s Senior Shootout with a six-stroke victory over Bucky Beasley and Warren Bowen. The second flight was won by J.T. Powers and Rick Rogers with Keith Cox and David DeCarlo coming in second place. Lee Hunt, Jerry Long, J.T. Powers,and Bucky Beasley were closest to the pin winners.

The next Senior Shootout will be played Tuesday morning with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Top rounds posted this week include: Tommy Davis with a 72, Chris Barfield 72, Mitch Grier 72, Ray Lowry 72, Jeff Broadwell 72, Andy Andrews 73, Greg Dial 73, Randy Graham 74, Donald Arnette 74, James Thompson 75, Tom Lee 76, Danny Glasscock 77, James Cox 77, Aaron Maynor 77, Barry Leonard 78 and Jeff Broadwell Sr. 78.

