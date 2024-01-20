PEMBROKE — In a back-and-forth game that saw 17 lead changes — 14 of which came in the second half — whichever team played better in the final moments of Saturday’s game between The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team and visiting Lees-McRae was bound to become the victor.

Some missteps down the stretch proved costly for the Braves, as the Bobcats returned to Banner Elk with a 77-73 win.

“Ultimately, we shot the ball well enough to win, we rebounded the ball well enough to win, we defended inside 15 feet well enough to win — we just didn’t take care of the basketball well enough to win,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said, citing 19 Braves turnovers.

Lees-McRae (12-5, 6-2 Conference Carolinas) led 76-73 when an offensive foul was called on the Braves’ Nygell Verdier with 41 seconds to go. UNCP (13-4, 7-1 CC) chose to play out the ensuing possession defensively rather than foul, and got the defensive stop it needed with a rebound by Elijah Cobb.

On the other end, though, Bradlee Haskell took a low-percentage 3-point try; Lees-McRae’s Ja’Quavian Florence rebounded the miss, was fouled and hit one of two free-throw attempts with 1.6 seconds left to seal the outcome.

“The way they play, you really can’t call any sets because it’s chaos; they’re fly switching, they’re running and jumping,” Richards said. “So really what we wanted to do was wew wanted to get a stop, we had about 10 seconds on the clock, and I wanted to get the ball in the frontcourt, and if we got some penetration and kicked for a 3, which we’ve been able to do, that would open up something. I think Brad tried to draw a foul … it wasn’t the shot we were probably looking for at the time. … I thought we didn’t make some very good decisions down the stretch, on the offensive end especially. Too much guys trying to do it on their own.”

UNCP trailed 36-29 at halftime, but used a 14-3 run early in the second half to take a 43-41 lead with 14:18 to go. Neither team led by more than five points the rest of the way.

Bradlee Haskell and Nygell Verdier each hit a 3-pointer during the run, and the Braves added two more from Haskell and one more from Verdier in the minutes to follow, with five in the second half by the 9:53 mark; four of those five either tied the score or gave UNCP the lead.

“You’re going to have open looks, that’s just how they play, but whether you knock them in or not is the question,” Richards said. “I thought we made some 3s, I thought we missed some that we usually make.”

Two free throws by Haskell extended UNCP’s lead to 57-52 with 7:40 to play. Lees-McRae scored the next six points to take a 58-57 lead, launching the teams into a back-and-forth mode for much of the rest of the game.

Haskell hit a layup with 3:30 to go to give UNCP a 69-68 lead, but that would ultimately be the team’s last field goal. After Javonte Waverly hit two free throws to tie the score at 71-71 with 2:53 on the clock, L.J. Rogers hit a triple to give the Bobcats a 74-71 lead with 2:17 left. Despite having chances, UNCP could never pull even from there.

UNCP led 9-5 in the early minutes before an 18-4 run led by six points from Florence gave Lees-McRae a 23-13 lead after 10 minutes of play. The Braves answered with a 13-5 stretch to pull to a 28-26 gap at the 2:57 mark, with four baskets by Dallas Gardner in the span.

Gardner finished with a career-high 15 points and matched a career high with six rebounds.

“When JaJuan (Carr) went down (with injury) we needed someone to step up, and I thought (Gardner) did,” Richards said. “He was a big reason we had the mojo we did to get back in the game and to make it a competitive game, but he’s been really good these last three or four games.”

Lees-McRae got five points at the free-throw line from a sequence including a common foul and two technical fouls on UNCP at the 2:44 mark, making the Bobcats’ lead 33-26. A basket-and-1 from Gardner and a late 3 by Lees-McRae’s Jaylin Stewart established the 36-29 halftime score.

Haskell scored 17 points to lead UNCP, Verdier scored 12 points with 11 rebounds, Carr scored 11 points with two steals and Elijah Cobb had eight points, 11 rebounds, three assists, two steals and three blocks.

Timon Jones scored 21 points with four made 3s for Lees-McRae and Florence scored 18 points with six rebounds.

The loss ends an 11-game winning streak for the Braves, who suffered their first conference loss of the season; it also snapped a five-game winning streak in the head-to-head series with the Bobcats.

“Last time we lost, we got better from it,” Richards said. “We’ll sit down Monday morning and we’ll watch some film and we’ll have some hard conversations, and we’ll see who wants to get better from this and improve.”

UNCP plays next at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Francis Marion.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.