PEMBROKE — Having logged more than 350 victories on the hardwood as head coach of both the men’s and women’s basketball programs at UNC Pembroke over the last 32 years, women’s basketball skipper John Haskins has announced his plans to retire following the conclusion of the 2023-24 season.

Haskins, who guided the program to its most successful season and a Conference Carolinas Tournament title last season, informed his current team of his plans following Wednesday night’s blowout victory over Conference Carolinas rival Barton which marked the 250th victory for Haskins as UNCP’s women’s basketball coach. Prior to taking the reins of the women’s program in 2004, Haskins led the men’s program in Pembroke to 105 victories from 1992-02.

He also served a stint as the men’s golf head coach for the Braves from 2002-05.

“It’s a bittersweet moment,” said Haskins. “I am really going to miss the young ladies and having a team to coach. I am grateful to have been able to coach and teach at this outstanding university for 35 years. I will cherish the memories and the relationships I have made here during the course of my career. I am excited about the remainder of the season and doing some special things with this team.”

Haskins joined the UNCP family as a men’s basketball assistant coach alongside then-head coach and future athletics director Dan Kenney from 1989-92. During that three-year stretch, the Black & Gold compiled a 63-29 (.684) clip, including an 18-13 record in 1989-90 that culminated with a Carolinas Conference title. That stretch also produced five all-conference selections, as well as four NAIA all-district and two NAIA all-American nods.

Haskins took over as head coach of the men’s basketball team in 1992 following Kenney’s departure to Winthrop, and was integral in UNCP’s transition to the NCAA Division II ranks. Over the next 10 seasons, the Black & Gold produced seven all-conference players, one Peach Belt Conference Freshman of the Year selection (Frank Smith, 1993-94) and a pair of all-PBC Tournament laurels. Rosendo “Russ” Bryden became UNCP’s first National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) All-America selection following a 1995-96 campaign that saw the Braves reach the 15-win plateau.

As the skipper of the men’s golf team from 2002-05, Haskins helped lead the Braves to top-5 finishes at five different events, including medalist honors at both the 2002 and 2004 Lacey Gane Invitational. In his first season as head coach, he mentored Matt Drye to a spot in the NCAA postseason, while also mentoring a pair of golfers – Greg Dobbins and Mark Long – to NCAA postseason berths in 2004. The men’s golf team also concluded the 2004-05 campaign with a No. 34 national ranking.

Haskins took over the women’s basketball program in 2004 and has led the Braves to six winning seasons, including a 22-win campaign last year that saw the Black & Gold capture the Conference Carolinas Tournament crown and punch their ticket to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. Haskins also had a 19-win season during the 2021-22 season which marked the most wins since the 1991-92 season. He will depart Pembroke as the winningest coach in the 50-year history of the UNCP women’s basketball program.

“John’s legacy will always be one of selflessness and loyalty, and we hope to highlight and celebrate that over these next few months,” said UNC Pembroke Director of Athletics Dick Christy. “At this time, I’d ask that we all honor Coach Haskins’ wishes for himself and the team to just remain focused on this season and all they have ahead of them to accomplish. John is a true servant leader and, sharing with the team now, allows UNCP to identify the next leader for the Braves with as little delay as possible following the season; building on the outstanding program he has built.”

Haskins earned PBC Coach of the Year accolades following his final season as the men’s head coach in 2001-02. The enthusiastic mentor was voted as the Dan Kenney Coach of the Year for the athletics department following an historic 2022-23 season.

This is a developing story and will be updated.