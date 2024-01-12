RED SPRINGS — Red Springs High School will honor the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with six basketball games on Saturday.

The fourth annual MLK Classic will be held all day at the Raymond M. Ammons Gymnasium, with three girls games and three boys games set to take place.

St. Pauls and Lumberton girls will start the event with a 10 a.m. tipoff. Purnell Swett boys will meet East Columbus at noon, Red Springs girls will face Dillon at 2 p.m., Fairmont boys will take on Southern Lee at 4 p.m., Fairmont girls meet Purnell Swett at 6 p.m. and Red Springs and Dillon boys finish off the action at 8 p.m.

Admission is $10.

Red Springs established the MLK Classic in 2020, seeking to bring an MLK Day weekend basketball event to the area after seeing other similar events around the state. After the event was not held in 2021 due to COVID-19, it returned in 2022.

The event includes initiatives to raise awareness regarding racial equality, as well as other community initiatives, and celebrate King’s legacy ahead of Martin Luther King Day on Monday.

Saturday’s event will mark the first time any basketball teams from Robeson County have been able to play since last Friday, due to final exams this week as well as inclement weather affecting Friday’s slate of games.