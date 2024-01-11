Red Springs offensive lineman Tim Hammonds and St. Pauls safety/linebacker Chris Bryant each earned honorable mention All-State honors from HighSchoolOT when the publication unveiled its selections this week.

Hammonds anchored the Red Devils’ offensive line and was named All-County by The Robesonian.

Bryant was named as Robeson County Heisman by The Robesonian after totaling 103 tackles including 60 tackles, 25 tackles for loss, one sack, two interceptions with one returned for a touchdown, two forced fumbles and one blocked field goal.

Hammonds and Bryant each earned East-West All-Star Game selections alongside Purnell Swett’s Jodi Freeman, competing in the game in Greensboro last month.

Other selections from the region include: Cape Fear WR Jeremiah Melvin, Clinton DL Amaris Williams, Seventy-First LB Donavan Frederick and Cape Fear K Francisco Rodriguez earned first-team selections; Scotland RB Zay Jones, Seventy-First ATH Deandre Nance, Terry Sanford WR/DB/P Kamal Thames (selected as two-way player), West Bladen KR/PR Hezekiah Adams and West Columbus KR/PR Jaylen Bellamy earned second-team selections; Clinton ATH Josiah McLaurin, Scotland OL Isaiah Locklear, Clinton DB Alex Evans, East Bladen RB/DE Masion Brooks (selected as two-way player), Clinton WR/DB Jakarrion Kenan (selected as two-way player) and Pinecrest P Gavin Laton earned third-team selections; and Seventy-First DL John Archer, South View LB Dontario Austin, West Columbus OL/DL D.J. Bryant (selected as a two-way player) and Pine Forest KR/PR Fredrick Logan were honorable mentions.