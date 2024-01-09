PEMBROKE — Freshman 141-pounder Avery Buonocore added to his impressive rookie campaign, earning Conference Carolinas Wrestler of the Week honors, the league announced Tuesday afternoon.

Buonocore posted a perfect 3-0 week, racking up dual match wins over Newberry, Grand Valley State, and Pitt-Johnstown. The Wilmington native tallied a first-period pin against Newberry on Tuesday, then recorded an 11-0 major decision against Grand Valley State in the first dual match of Saturday’s Mountain Cat Duals. Buonocore closed out his perfect week with a thrilling 11-10 decision against Pitt-Johnstown, using a reversal in the final seconds of the third period to take the match. He now sits at 11-4 on the season, and has racked up seven victories via pinfall.

Buonocore and the Braves are back in action Saturday as they host Coker, Allen, and Davis & Elkins for a quad meet. Wrestling action will begin at 1 p.m. on Lumbee Guaranty Bank Court.