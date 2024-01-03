PEMBROKE — Three UNC Pembroke athletes earned weekly honors from Conference Carolina, each announced Tuesday. Zaria Clark was named the league’s women’s basketball Player of the Week, Nygell Verdier was the men’s basketball Defensive Player of the Week and Keegan Roberson was named Wrestler of the Week.

The announcement marks the second weekly award of the season for both Clark and Verdier.

Clark averaged 24.0 points and 6.0 rebounds per game during the week.

A native of Stanley, Clark started the week with a 20-point game against Young Harris on a 9-for-15 shooting performance. The junior closed out the week with a career-high 28 points against fourth-ranked Catawba shooting 10-for-18 from the field.

An everyday starter for the Black & Gold, Clark ranks fifth in Conference Carolinas in scoring averaging 16.0 points per game. The 28-points against Catawba marks the fourth highest this season in the league as well.

Verdier, a junior guard, averaged 16.5 points per game and 7.0 rebounds per game over the two contests.

A native of Charlotte, Verdier started the week with a 10-point showing against Young Harris. Verdier pulled down six rebounds, five of which were on the defensive glass, and played an integral part of holding the Mountain Lions to their lowest shooting performance of the season. The junior closed out the week with a career-high 23 points against Tusculum on a 7-for-12 shooting performance. Verdier nearly registered a double-double with eight boards as well.

An everyday starter for the Braves, Verdier ranks fourth in Conference Carolinas in rebounds per game averaging 7.5 rebounds per game. Verdier is shooting 46.4 percent from the field and is averaging 11.3 points per game.

The Braves basketball teams each face Converse at home on Saturday, with the women’s game set for 2 p.m. and the men’s game to follow at 4 p.m.

Sophomore and 6th-ranked 157 pounder Keegan Roberson added to his season’s hot start with Tuesday’s recognition.

Roberson posted a 4-1 record at the Citrus Invitational, while claiming a second place finish in the 157 pound bracket. The Chicago native used two first-period pins and two technical falls to make his way to the championship bout. Roberson currently sits at 22-5 on the season, with nine wins coming via pinfall.

Roberson and the Braves are back in action Tuesday night in a Conference Carolinas dual match at Newberry.