Fairmont Golf Club news

2024 Collard Classic Tournament will be played on Monday, Jan. 1 with an 11 a.m. shotgun start. This is a four-person Texas Scramble format with an entry fee of $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Call the pro shop at 910-628-9931 to sign up.

The next Senior Shoot Out will be played this Tuesday, Jan. 2, 2024 with a 10 a.m. shotgun start.

Pinecrest Senior Shootout

Lonail Locklear and Roy Williamson were the winners of this week’s Pinecrest Senior Shootout with a round of 61, winning by five strokes over runners-up Bob Antone and Larry Lynn Locklear.

Pandora Carter and Al Wall were the first-flight winners with a 74, winning a scorecard playoff over runners-up Tiger Willie and Willie Oxendine.

Roy Williamson, Lonail Locklear and David DeCarlo were the closest to the pin winners.

The next Pinecrest Senior Shootout will be played Thursday with a 9 a.m. shotgun start.

Send all golf news to Chris Stiles at [email protected].