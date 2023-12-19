PEMBROKE — A strong performance last week at the Lenoir-Rhyne Tri-Meet paid dividends for Ketlyn Rodriguez Matos who has been named as the Conference Carolinas Swimmer of the Week, league officials announced Tuesday.

The announcement marks the first weekly honor this season for Rodriguez Matos, but the third of her career.

Rodriguez Matos won a trio of events on last Friday at the Lenoir-Rhyne Tri-Meet. The Ponce, Puerto Rico native logged first-place finishes in the 100-yard Breaststroke, 100-yard Freestyle and the 200-yard Breaststroke. Rodriguez Matos also swam a leg on the 400-yard Medley Relay team that placed first as well.