INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. — Graduate student and sixth-ranked 174 pounder Scott Joll took down second-ranked Max Bruss with a 9-1 major decision in the semifinals, and then made quick work of 10th-ranked Josh Kenny with a first-period pin to take first place Sunday afternoon at the 44th Annual Midwest Classic. Sophomore Keegan Roberson brought home a fourth-place finish to help pace the Braves to a 12th place team finish.

Sunday’s wins finished off an unblemished 5-0 blitz through the tournament for the Pennsylvania native. Joll becomes just the seventh UNCP wrestler to capture an individual title at the prestigious tournament, while also marking the second-straight year a Brave has brought home a title following Logan Seliga’s championship run last season. The Braves have made 18 appearances in Indianapolis across the 44-year history of the event.

The Braves racked up 76.5 points across the two-day event before settling into the No. 12 position on the team leaderboard. Top-ranked Lander (1st) was the only region squad to finish ahead of the Black & Gold.

UNCP will be back in action again December 29-30, when it heads to Fort Lauderdale, Fla. to take part in the John Carroll University-hosted Citrus Invitational. The Black & Gold will compete at home again on January 13 when it hosts Coker and Allen for a Conference Carolinas tri-meet.