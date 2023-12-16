PEMBROKE — The number of 3-point attempts taken by The University of North Carolina at Pembroke men’s basketball team in Saturday’s home game against Young Harris was unusually high by the Braves’ standards.

But sometimes a team just sticks with what’s working.

UNCP made 11 shots from distance as the Braves earned a convincing 73-52 win over the Mountain Lions at the English E. Jones Center.

“The way they pack it in they give you pretty good looks from 3,” UNCP coach Drew Richards said. “Luckily these guys can make them. But we were trying to emphasize getting the ball in the paint, and once we were able to get the ball in the paint, there were typically open shots on the perimeter, so we’re not going to turn down a good look.”

UNCP (8-3, 3-0 Conference Carolinas) took 30 3-point attempts, compared to just 23 shots from inside the arc, in the game.

Jamarvious Jones hit five 3s in the game as he compiled a team-high 15 points in the game, with four rebounds.

“Just trusting my teammates, trusting what coach was telling them to do, to get to the paint and play off two and kick the ball out, and that’s an opportunity,” Jones said.

Javonte Waverly had three triples of his own as part of an 11-point, four-rebound game.

“(It was) my teammates finding me, getting to the paint off two and just relocating and being able to see the basket and knock them down,” Waverly said.

JaJuan Carr also scored 11 points, with four rebounds and five assists, for UNCP. Nygell Verdier scored 10 points with six rebounds and three assists and Bradlee Haskiell had nine points with four rebounds. Carr, Haskell and Josh Berenbaum each contributed to the Braves’ 3-point totals.

“We did settle for some quick ones, which I wasn’t happy with, and our turnovers were bad, but having 17 assists, so that shows that when we did get the ball in the paint, on balance — I think (Jones) had more open looks than he’s probably seen in his career,” Richards said. “I’m not opposed to taking 3s, it’s just the quality of 3 is what we’re looking for, and once the ball touches the paint the quality goes from a good shot to a great shot.”

Defensively, the Braves held Young Harris (6-4, 2-1 CC) to a 30.4% clip from the field and a 22.2% night beyond the arc.

“We defended as well as we have in a while,” Richards said. “For 40 minutes that’s probably the best defensively that we’ve played. And after getting through halftime, we actually rebounded to the level we’re capable of.”

UNCP outrebounded the Mountain Lions 40-26, holding Young Harris to five offensive rebounds.

Jones’ first 3-point make sparked a 7-0 run that gave UNCP a 17-10 lead with 11:57 left in the first half; Young Harris tied the game at 17-17 with its own 7-0 run.

The Braves then went on a much larger run, outscoring the Mountain Lions 17-0 over the next six minutes to take a 34-17 lead at the 3:24 mark. The run began with a Waverly triple, and the junior guard hit another 3 later in the stretch. Berenbaum’s 3 also came before the end of the half, and UNCP led 39-24 at the break.

“I was proud of the way the guys at times took kind of the offensive plan, attacking a team — Young Harris played three or four different types of defenses in transition tonight,” Richards said. “So being able to adhere to what they’re doing and to modify what we’re doing, schematically and still being able to focus on attacking the paint and creating better shots is what we try to do, and I thought for the most part we did a good job of that.”

UNCP scored the first seven points of the second half to extend its lead to 46-24, with Waverly’s third triple coming in the span. A brief lackadaisical stretch by the Braves allowed the Mountain Lions to go on a 9-0 run and cut the lead to 46-33, but 3s by Jones and Haskell bookended a 12-5 stretch to make it 60-40 with 9:25 to go, then back-to-back triples from Jones brought the lead back to 22 points at 66-44 with 6:21 on the clock.

Eden Davis scored 24 points for the Mountain Lions, Carl Cleveland had nine points with four rebounds and Turahn Thompson scored eight points.

Former UNCP forward Nate Dunlop scored five points with three rebounds for Young Harris in his return to Pembroke.

After a 2-3 start to the season, the Braves have now won six straight games as they enter a two-week break for Christmas. UNCP returns to the floor Dec. 30 when the Braves host Tusculum.

“I think the common denominator in that six-game winning streak or whatever it is — and we try not to look at streaks, it’s one game at a time — but a lot of it boils down to are we defending and are we rebounding at the level we’re capable of. I think that’s something we’ve taken heed of,” Richards said. “The goal is that over break, we don’t lose that kind of edge, that fire, that improvement that we’ve had, so when we get back, instead of plateauing, we continue to build and get better.”

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.