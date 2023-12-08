Fairmont’s Jacob Jacobs, top, wrestles against St. Pauls’ Friddie Agular, bottom, in the 190-pound bout during Thursday’s match in St. Pauls.

St. Pauls’ Dashawn Collins, right, wrestles against Fairmont’s Timothy Jones, left, in the heavyweight bout during Thursday’s match in St. Pauls.

St. Pauls’ Malachi Hamilton, right, wrestles against Fairmont’s Christian Britt, left, in the 157-pound bout during Thursday’s match in St. Pauls.

St. Pauls’ Kaden Cunningham, right, wrestles against Fairmont’s Dakota Locklear, left, in the 144-pound bout during Thursday’s match in St. Pauls.

St. Pauls’ Troy McCaw, left, wrestles against Fairmont’s Skyler Goins, right, in the 138-pound bout during Thursday’s match in St. Pauls.

St. Pauls’ Dontez Leach, left,, wrestles against Fairmont’s Bradley Floyd, right, in the 175-pound bout during Thursday’s match in St. Pauls.

Fairmont’s Jayden Hunt, top, wrestles against St. Pauls’ Brandon Johnson, bottom, in the 150-pound bout during Thursday’s match in St. Pauls.

ST. PAULS — On the strength of five wins by pin, the St. Pauls wrestling team defeated Fairmont 54-18 in a dual match Thursday.

“They’re up-and-coming, they’re a younger team,” St. Pauls coach Kyle Williams said. “We’re taking some falls, but we’re moving along in the right direction.”

St. Pauls won four of the first five matches by forfeit, with Kayden Bondurant (106 pounds), Chayton Smiling (113), Brandon Tuggle (126) and Nick Walters (132) earning six points; the 120-pound match was a double forfeit.

Troy McCaw (138) won the first competitive match by pinning Fairmont’s Skyler Goins in less than one minute, and Kaden Cunningham (144) pinned Dakota Locklear to give St. Pauls a 36-0 lead.

Jayden Hunt (150) got Fairmont on the board with a pin in the second round over Brandon Johnson.

The Bulldogs’ Malachi Locklear (157) pinned Fairmont’s Christian Britt in about 30 seconds to make it 42-6.

“I believe he tried to take a shot, so I countered it,” Locklear said. “It was a little weird, because I don’t usually use that arm for that move, but you just have to be on the fly and learn as you go.”

Fairmont’s Larry Hines (165) pinned Demarion Wells in the first round and Jacob Jacobs (190) pinned Friddie Agular in 22 seconds. St. Pauls’ Dontez Leach (175) pinned Bradley Floyd in 44 seconds and Dashawn Collins (285) pinned Timothy Jones in the first round. The 215-pound match was a double forfeit.

“Sticking to the basics” was a key to St. Pauls’ success in the match, Williams said.

“I spent three years coaching at Lumberton before I came here, and they really focus on some of the fundamentals; they call them fives and I brought those same fives to St. Pauls, and we just try to focus on the fundamentals,” Williams said. “Two or three of them won with a front headlock, a bulldog, which is like a middle school move; however, we try to drill it and drill it and drill it, so it’s just natural when they match, and it’s an easy move to execute.”

St. Pauls has been competitive through the season’s first month, including against some strong programs in the region.

“I think we’re doing pretty decently,” Williams said. “Last week, we came very close to beating Terry Sanford in a dual, and we came close to tying Jack Britt in a dual, so we’re moving in the right direction. Halfway through the season, we’re definitely progressing in the right way as a team.”

Fairmont’s three match wins against the Bulldogs come as the Golden Tornadoes have revived their wrestling program this year after a few years without a team.

“I think for a first-year program, these kids are strong,” Fairmont coach Cole Dellinger said. “They’re very strong. They’re hungry, they’re ready to get after it, they practice hard. Every day they come in and they’re ready, they want to learn. We could certainly do better, but overall it’s a learning experience for them.”

Lumberton coaches James Bell and Teague Little provided help getting the program off the ground, Dellinger said, along with former UNC Pembroke coach P.J. Smith before his death last month.

“(Smith) really started this all up and he helped us get established and walked us through everything … and getting it all started up,” Dellinger said. “I have to attribute at least a little bit of success to P.J. and his legacy.”

St. Pauls will wrestle at Lumberton’s Border War Duals on Saturday. Fairmont will participate in the WRAL Tournament in Knightdale starting next Friday.

Sports editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected]. You can follow him on X/Twitter at @StilesOnSports.