PEMBROKE — A pair of conference championships, a divisional championship and a pair of tournament runner-up finishes, has the UNC Pembroke athletics department comfortably sitting atop the Joby Hawn Cup standings after the conclusion of the fall sports season, the Conference Carolinas office announced Thursday.

With bonus points abundant, the Braves compiled 57 out of a possible 55 points over the course of the fall sports season thanks to league titles by men’s cross country and soccer. The volleyball team and women’s cross country team each claimed a runner-up finish in the conference tournament for a bonus point apiece as well.

UNCP sits atop of the over standings at 103.6 percent – more than 30 percentage points ahead Belmont Abbey and Converse who are tied for second place. The story is the same on the men’s side where the Black & Gold leads the pack with 114.3 percent, and is ahead of Belmont Abbey (88.9) by more than 25 percent.

The Braves (100) hold a 19.5 percent lead over North Greenville (80.5) in the women’s standings as well.

The Joby Hawn Cup is the annual all-sports award for Conference Carolinas. Hawn Cup points are awarded in each sport based on the order of regular season finish and the number of participating teams in each sport. The institution that finishes in first place is awarded points equal to the number of institutions that sponsor the sport. The institution that finishes in second place is awarded one less point than first place, the institution that finishes in third place is awarded one less point than second place and the process continues until the institution that finished in last place is awarded one point.

In addition, bonus points are awarded to the tournament champion (two bonus points) and runner-up finisher (one bonus point). The total points earned from all sports for each institution is divided by the total possible points (excluding bonus points) for each institution based on sports sponsorship for each participating sport. Institutions are ranked by the resulting ratio of points earned to possible points.

The Hawn Cup is named after H.C. “Joby” Hawn, who in 1962 became the first full-time Commissioner of what was then known as the Carolinas Intercollegiate Athletic Conference and now Conference Carolinas. Following his retirement from the conference in 1976, Conference Carolinas began awarding the Hawn Cup annually in his honor.