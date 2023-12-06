FAIRMONT — The Fairmont boys and girls basketball teams each earned wins Tuesday, with the Golden Tornadoes boys beating Cape Fear at home and the girls winning on the road at Seventy-First.

The boys’ victory came in a 60-42 decision over the Colts.

Fairmont (4-1) led 13-11 after the first quarter, then used two separate 12-0 runs in the second quarter to take a 37-20 lead at halftime. Cape Fear (1-3) outscored the Golden Tornadoes 13-7 in the third quarter to close the deficit to 44-33, but Fairmont held a 16-9 advantage in the fourth.

Landon Cummings scored 15 points with eight rebounds for Fairmont, Tyrek Thompson had 10 points and seven rebounds, Naishon Davis had nine points and Josiah Billings had seven rebounds.

Connor Moore led Cape Fear with 10 points, Mehakai Coleman had eight points and 16 rebounds, Damien Gary had eight points and Arrington Kee had seven rebounds.

The Lady Tornadoes won 55-46 over the Falcons.

Taniya Simms scored 18 points with 14 rebounds for Fairmont (5-1), Niah Smith had 11 points, five assists and five steals, Miah Smith had 10 points, four assists and six steals and Jaliyah Stephens had 10 points and three assists.

Seventy-First is 1-4.

Fairmont’s boys and girls both play Friday at Northside-Jacksonville.